An Acura sports car forms the base for the Third Annual Grand Prix Race The Course 5K finisher's medal — fitting since the proper title of the Indycar race now is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
Sponsored by the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach, the Race The Course 5K on April 5 offers runners the chance to pound the same pavement where Indycars will vie for the title two weeks later. There is an Elite/Pro class for those able to finish the 5K in less than 25 minutes, and a run/walk for everyone else.
All finishers will receive the medal, which includes a stylized start/finish line circling the Acura. There also will be a race T-shirt, two Friday tickets to the Grand Prix and a chance to win a ride in a pace car.
Right now, the entry fee is $35. But that will rise to $40 at midnight Sunday. It then goes to $45 on March 30 through day of registrations.
Children 12 and younger can run a half-mile Turbo Run for $10. There will be a separate medal for that run.
To register, or for more information, go to gplb.com/grand-prix-foundation.