Spring is springing at Rancho Los Alamitos, and monthly guided garden tours will return on Saturday, March 14.
Called A Curated Tour of Florence Bixby's Gardens, the monthly outings are led by Rancho Los Alamitos's historic garden expert, Janet Brown Becker. The multiple gardens were planned and executed by owner Florence Green Bixby in the first decades of the 20th Century with help from the prominent landscape architects of the time, including the Olmsted Brothers, Florence Yoch and others.
Tours take about 2 1/2 hours, and visitors should allow for more time to visit the barns, gift shop and ranch house, organizers said. The tour will start at noon Saturday in front of the gift shop. Advance reservations are required, and the $15 fee is nonrefundable (although they may be transferred to another person with advance notice).
Saturday garden tours for the rest of the year will be on April 11, May 9 and June 6. To make reservations or for more information, go to rancholosalamitos.org.