The dead will walk among the living — virtually — on Sunday, Nov. 1.
It's the annual Día de los Muertos happening at the Forest Lawn Cemetery. While the public isn't able to attend in person, there are plenty of traditional performances scheduled to entertain virtually for the duration of the two-hour event.
"It's a tradition," Tom Smith, events manager, said. "You can't stop the dead from paying a visit."
Día de los Muertos is a day celebrated in Mexican culture where the dead walk the earth and visit their living families and loved ones. Households provide offerings to these spirits with food, water and gifts — called an ofrenda or "offering" — and families celebrate, tell stories that help memorialize those they've lost and eat plenty of traditional food.
Celebrations also include music and performances, and that's all happening at Forest Lawn.
On the schedule is folkloric dance performances by Ballet Folclorico Internacional, Mariachi performances by Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Mexicana and a marionette theater performance by Bob Baker. The performances take place at Forest Lawn Glendale.
A bilingual religious ceremony, with the sermon provided in both Spanish and English, will be led by Father Mario Juarez from Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove alongside Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Mexicana. Spoken word performances also will include English and Spanish poetry.
Life-sized calavera "skeleton" floral statues will enhance the scenery near a colorful ofrenda. During a normal event, people could add to the ofrenda with offerings of their own, like drawings, photos and wrapped pieces of their loved one's favorite foods. This year, people are encouraged to create ofrendas of their own at home, where the altars can be safely viewed from a distance.
“Forest Lawn will miss welcoming the public to our Día de los Muertos celebration in person, but we look forward to transforming this anticipated annual event into a virtual celebration,” Rodolfo Saenz, senior vice president, said in a release. “Our virtual event will create authentic, at-home experiences for our community, allowing the public to celebrate and learn about Day of the Dead’s distinct traditions.”
Forest Lawn Cemetery's virtual Día de los Muertos event is happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. It will be streaming live for free at facebook.com/ForestLawn. For folks who miss the live event, the video will remain online to watch later.
For more information about Forest Lawn Cemetery, go to forestlawn.com/parks/long-beach.
