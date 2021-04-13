While COVID-19 vaccines become more widespread and regulations slowly ease, there still is a demand for youth activities online. Here are some options from Long Beach groups happening this month.
Aquarium of the Pacific
From 10 to 10:45 a.m. this Saturday, April 17, the Aquarium of the Pacific is hosting an art class for youngsters over Zoom.
In this class, participants will learn how to draw coral reefs while the instructor discusses the importance of the reefs and the wildlife that calls those reefs home.
With the meeting happening virtually, participants will need to use their own colored pencils, crayons, markers or paint.
The cost is $10 per class. The following class is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. To sign up, go to aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/underwater_artists.
Makersville
Every Wednesday, Makersville — a nonprofit learning program for children and teens that focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) principles — hosts a virtual LEGO building class for youngsters.
Participants will learn how to use LEGO bricks creatively, without instruction. While building, the instructor will discuss STEAM elements and how it relates to the LEGO project they’re working on. Students will need to provide their own basket of LEGOs as the event takes place online.
The next class is happening from 10 to 11 a.m. next Wednesday, April 21, and is free to attend, but sign ups are required. Go to eventbrite.com/e/lego-play-tickets-140011559343.
Young Readers Club
The Long Beach Public Library is hosting the Young Readers Club for first grade students beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. Participants will meet every Tuesday and Thursday over Zoom until the last meeting on Thursday, May 27.
Volunteers and library staff will read books to the participants, as well as lead activities and games centered around social and emotional skills for youngsters.
The program is free to attend, but parents must sign up in order to receive the Zoom link. Go to eventbrite.com and search for “Young Readers Club” by Long Beach Public Library.
Walk for Kids
The Long Beach Ronald McDonald House is hosting the 10th Annual Walk for Kids happening now through Sunday, April 25. The effort will help the nonprofit meet its fundraising goal of $150,000.
This year’s walk is socially distant, meaning that families can walk wherever they want to. To keep track of how far and how long they’re moving, participants can register their walking team at strava.com/clubs/788551. Folks can start walking — or biking, hiking, cycling or rollerblading — and track their progress, as well as count how much money the team has raised for the cause.
Additionally, the walk will feature activity challenges, fundraising tools and a virtual celebration happening on Sunday, April 25. All registered participants will receive a neck gaiter and a goodie bag.
Registration is $25 per adult and free for those 18 and younger. For more information, or to register, go to walkforkids.org/longbeach.