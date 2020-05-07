It's a different kind of Mother's Day this year, but some restaurants have special offers so Mom doesn't have to cook. Be sure to order in advance.
Cafe Sevilla is featuring a special Mother's Day menu available for curbside pickup. Dishes include tapas and paellas, sangria and premium Spanish wine. Those placing an order for more than $55 will receive a $20 gift card for use when Sevilla reopens the doors. The menu and more details are available at www.cafesevilla.com/menu/Mother's-Day. Order in advance by calling 714-717-4945.
Spend $50 or more on Lola's to-go menu for Mother's Day and receive a complimentary bottle of Champagne. Use the code MOM at checkout. Also, Lola's Signature Guava Margarita is back for Mother's Day weekend only. Go to www.lolasmexicancuisine.com/mothers-day-specials/.
Michael's on Naples will let you build your own meal from a la carte items, which is perfectly scalable for any size family. Entree choices include Asparagus Frittata, French Toast, Tortellini, Ribeye Medallion, Alaskan Halibut and Duck and start at $14. Appetizers, sides and desserts also are available. For the complete menu, go to www.michaelsonnaples.com/menus/#mothers-day. Michael's on Naples is at 5620 E. Second St. in Naples. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Friday, May 8. Call 562-439-7080.
Naples Rib is giving away a box of chocolates with all pick-up orders on Mother's Day. The entire menu will be available from 10 a.m to 9 p.m., and the restaurant will be open from noon to 9 p.m. for pick up on Mother's Day. Orders should be placed in advance. Call 562-439-RIBS (7427). Naples Rib is at 5800 E. Second St.
Primal Alchemy has a meal for four ($85) with French Toast Pudding with Vanilla Bean Chantilly Cream, Rosemary and Thyme Roasted Potatoes, Chilled Asparagus Frittata and Kale and Quinoa Salad with apples, radish, pickled red onion and Spanish Sherry Vinaigrette. There are plenty of a la carte items available as well. The deadline for ordering is 5 p.m. today, (Thursday, May 7). Call 562-400-5994 or go to primalalchemy.com/provisions/mothersdaybrunch.
Restauration is making it easy to help Mom celebrate with a Mother's Day Special of Vegetable Frittata, Applewood Smoked Bacon or Sliced Avocado, Cinnamon Roll and Citrus Berry Parfait, all for $23. Kid's meals are $10. Order on their website, www.restaurationlb.com.
Rice and Shine is offering Rice and Shine Brunch Kits with all the money raised going to help low income Filipino families affected by COVID 19. The food is fully cooked, so just heat it up. Dishes include Longanisa Scotch Egg, Ensaladang Kamatis, Chicken Tocino Bites at more. Boxes for 2-3 people are $65 and $120 for a box that feeds 4-6. Order in advance at https://www.bebotfilipinofood.com/dearmama.
TGIS catering has brunch and dinner. The deadline for ordering was Wednesday, but check to see if they are still taking orders. Brunch ($125) serves four to six and includes Hot Smoked Salmon, Grand Marnier French Toast and more. Dinner ($125) choices include whole roasted chicken, Shallot Honey Truffle Glazed Salmon and more. Call 562-492-9555 or go to www.TGISCATERING.com.
The Ubuntu Cafe offers a meal of braised short ribs and poached lobster risotto on creamy polenta with a chocolate raspberry pot de creme or Mother's Day baskets with items like OJ or grapefruit juice, a Mimosa or Bloody Mary kit, croissant or any pastry, house made jam, granola and yogurt and more. Call 562-498-2021 or go to ubuntocafelb.com.