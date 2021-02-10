With the lifting of the ban on outdoor dining, many Long Beach restaurants will be offering outdoor dining for Valentine's Day, which is this Sunday, Feb. 14. Here's a list of some Valentine's specials, but be sure to check with your favorite to see what they have planned for Valentine's Day.
Before Valentine's Day, The Towne Center is looking for the "Cutest Couple." Send a photo of the two of you, masked or unmasked, by Friday, Feb. 12, to be eligible to win a $300 prize package. For details, go to https://lbtownecenter.com.
And from now through Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, SusieCakes has many heart-shaped cookies, cupcakes and assortments. SusieCakes is in the Long Beach Exchange at Lakewood and Carson.
Le Cordon Bleu Paris Chef Elizabeth Witt will offer a Valentine’s Day virtual cooking class at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Dinner includes spinach salad, mushroom Risotto, steak with red wine reduction sauce, wine and more. The course is $29.95 and you can buy the ingredients yourself or purchase a dinner kit ($89.95) from Witt at www.prepkitchenessentials.com and pick it up at her store in Seal Beach. Call 562-430-1217.
Farm Lot 59, Baryo and Just a Bite have combined forces to offer Valentine's Day at home. It's a complete meal with everything you need to "give yourself and someone else a big hug of love." The package includes flower confetti, two sides, N.Y. Steak and browns and dessert. It's $100 for two and must be picked up on Saturday, Feb. 13. To order, go to Gazettes.com/go/farmlot59.
Along with several dining specials, Fuego and Hotel Maya are offering the Sweetheart Getaway: a one-night stay (Feb. 12-15), three-course dinner and late checkout. Call 562-735-7676. Outdoor dining will be available at Fuego on Valentine's Day with live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. The Sweetheart Dinner Package has entrée choices including Beef Tenderloin, Colorado Lamb Chop and more, and can be ordered to go. And there's a picnic basket with wine, chocolate covered strawberries and more. For meal reservations and to go orders, call 562-481-3910 or visit www.hotelmaylongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant.
Georgia's Restaurant will have its regular menu of St. Louis Ribs, Gretchen's Jambalaya along with some Valentine's Day Specials; Hurricanes or Peach Sangria for Two ($15) and desserts like Peach Cobbler and Sweet Potato Pie. Georgia's is in the Long Beach Exchange at Lakewood and Carson.
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in the Long Beach Exchange has two-for-one $3.75 Handel Pop, which is a scoop of ice cream dipped in chocolate made from scratch. It's available through Feb. 14 at the Long Beach Exchange at the Lakewood and Carson.
Both Lola's are serving a four-course dinner for two ($85) that has a variety of special items like Lobster Enchiladas, Rib Eye Tacos and Prickly Pear Margaritas. It will be available in both locations and to go. Both Lola's are open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Order from toast.com or by calling Lola's on Fourth (562-343-5506) or Lola's Bixby Knolls (562-340-1000).
Naples Rib will be serving outdoors from 5 to 9 p.m. Couples dining there will get a complimentary photo placed in a keepsake card. They'll also be open for takeout starting at 10 a.m. Call 562-439-7427. Naples Rib is at 5800 E. Second St. The website is www.ribcompany.com.
Michael's on Naples will be open from 4 until 10 offering their regular menu and special five-course Valentine's Day dinner for $65 with entree choices of salmon or duck breast, Doppio Ravioli to share and more. Call 562-439-7080 or go to www.michaelsonnaples.com. Michael's is at 5620 E. Second St.
Otosan Sushi in 2ND&PCH has a complete five-course dinner including a bottle of Brut Rose available Feb. 12-14. Dishes include Cucumber Salad with crispy salmon skin, a 10-piece Omakase Sushi Platter (Toro, Uni, Blue Crab Hand roll and Vegetable Tempura), dessert and more. It’s $180. Order in advance by calling 562-431-1334.
Portuguese Bend, 300 The Promenade North will be open for outdoor dining from noon to 9 p.m. They also have a Valentine's Day Breakfast in Bed (To Go only): cocktail kit, chocolate strawberries, choice of bagels or friend chicken and eggs with biscuits and Portuguese Bend rum butter. Go to toast.com or call 562 453-4411. Portuguese Bend also has the Valentine's Day Box. For $65, partiers get Portuguese Bend Cocktails for Two, a coffee bag from Recreational Coffee, a Romeo's Chocolate Berry Bliss Bar and Made by Millworks Rose Soap and Body Butter. Go to portuguesebenddistilling.com/pages/shop or call 562-435-4411.
Roe Seafood, 5374 E. Second St., is now open for outdoor dining Tuesday through Sunday. Their Valentine's Pre Fix menu will be available from 4 p.m. to close every day. For reservations, call 562-546-7110.
Ron's Artisanal Creamery can supply Sweetheart Tarts, heart-shaped pastries filled with Raspberry Jam and Nutella, for $6. Ron's is in Steelcraft at Long Beach Boulevard and Bixby Avenue.
Saint & Second will offer dining upstairs and on the patio. There's a prix-fixe four-course dinner and sparkling wine toast for $75 per person. The regular menu will be available on the patio as well. From Friday through Sunday, they're offering a Sweetheart Deal Meal for Two to go ($125, order 24 hours in advance). Entrée choices include Bison Short Rib, Salmon, Filet Mignon and more. Also available are special wines and cocktails and appetizer combinations accompanied by wines. Go to www.saintandsecond.com or call 562-433-4828. Saint & Second is at 4828 E. Second St.
The Social List, 2105 E. Fourth St., has a special four-course dinner for two for $85 that includes wine and charcuterie and other special dishes all weekend. Order from toast.com or call 562-433-5478.
Ten Mile Brewing and Off Duty Wine Bar in the Long Beach Exchange at Lakewood and Carson has a buy-one-get-one-half-off from noon to 5 p.m. on Valentine's Day.
Get some sweets for your sweetie from the Village Cookie Shop at 200 Pine Ave. They have all the classics: Chocolate Chip, Brownies, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter and Variety Cookie and Brownie Gift Boxes. Order online by going to www.villagecookieshoppe.com.
Wahoo's Fish Tacos in the Long Beach Exchange at Lakewood and Carson has a buy one regular sized bowl and get a second one for half off Feb. 14-21.