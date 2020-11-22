Thanksgiving offers opportunities for special meals as well as helping others in need. Here's a current list of Thanksgiving-related activities.
Christian Outreach in Action is preparing its Annual Turkey Baskets and traditional Thanksgiving lunch. Turkeys may be dropped off at COA, 515 E. Third St., and canned goods may dropped off there or at Clark and Atherton Mercantile, 1772 Clark Ave. For more information, call 562-432-1440
Get Thanksgiving Dinner in a box and make a donation to Children Today at the same time. The complete meals include turkey or ham, traditional sides and choice of wines and desserts. The food is prepared by The Grand and prices start at $185 for a meal that feeds four. Children Today helps children and families dealing with homelessness. For details, go to www.childrentoday.org/.
The Long Beach Rescue Mission is closing in on its goal of serving 18,000 Thanksgiving meals and they could use your help. Go to lbrm.org.
Lola's famous Holiday Tamales to-go can be ordered from now until Jan. 3. Order by half-dozen or full dozen. Call 562-349-0100 (Atlantic Avenue) or 562-343-5506 (Fourth Street) or go to www.lolasmexicancuisine.com.
Georgia's Restaurant at the Long Beach Exchange will offer a Thanksgiving Feast and Soulful sides for pre-order until Saturday, Nov. 21, and pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 25. For details, go to www.Georgias-Restaurant.com.
Families who need a little help can pick up a fully-cooked Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 24, courtesy of the Feel Good Salsa Kitchen. Register by Nov. 19 by calling (310) 561-5879 or email feelgoodsalsa@gmail.com.
Michael's on Naples presents its "Before and After" Thanksgiving dinner, available Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 27. It will be served at the restaurant and is available for take-out. The four-course prix fix meal features entree choices of Grilled Swordfish or prosciutto and sage-wrapped pork loin. It's $55 per person. Call 562-439-7080 or go to www.michaelsonnaples.com
Kirsh Baking Company is offering artisanal pies for pick-up only. Choose from pumpkin, apple, banana toffee cream, and sweet potato. Pies are $26. A combination of a pie and a box of their signature cookies is $50. They're taking orders now. Go to www.kirshbakingcompany.com.
Fuego at Hotel Maya is offering dine-in or takeout options for Thanksgiving. Takeout items are available on an a la carte basis starting with $15 for sage gravy as well as a complete dinner for six including turkey, sides and Cranberry Orange Compote for $199. Takeout orders must be placed by Nov. 20 at www.hotelmaylongbeach.com/special-events or by calling 562-481-3910. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Entrée choices include Cocoa Roasted Turkey, Sea Bass and Prime Rib. Reservations are required by calling 562-481-3910 or at www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant.
Stop by Gladstone's from noon to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for free-range turkey dinner with all the traditional fixings including a pumpkin pie for dessert. It's $25.95 ($12.95 for 12 and younger) and may be ordered to go as well. A Meal for 4 Pickup is also available for $89 and must be ordered by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. Call 562-432-8588. Gladstone's is in the Pike at 330 S. Pine Ave.
Urban Plates is offering dine-in and takeout options for Thanksgiving. Complete meals come in different sizes starting at $68 and must be picked up Nov. 24 or 25. They also have sides to-go, scratch-made desserts and a Turkey Plate for $17.95 available Nov. 24-26. They'll be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Urban Plates is in 2ND&PCH. Call 562-512-1608 or go to urbanplates.com/thanksgiving.
Noble Bird Rotisserie at 2ND&PCH has a variety of takeout options for Thanksgiving, starting with a la carte items at $24 and including full dinner (chicken or Diestel Turkey Breast) with sides and desserts that serves four to six for $275. Call 562-431-0445 or go to www.noblebirdrotisserie.com.
Wrap the Kids and Delores and Susana will be giving out Thanksgiving dinners between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday at 211 E. Orleans St.