Most restaurants won't be showing the Super Bowl this year. But that doesn't mean we can't enjoy food and beverages from our favorite spots while watching the game on Sunday.
Here's a partial list of what's available. Be sure to check your favorite establishment for food to go.
Stop at The Dog Haus, 210 E. Third St. They have a 30-pack of wings in a choice of three flavors (Haus Wings, Haus BBQ and Chipotle Honey) and 24-packs of sliders with three choices (Pastrami, Cheeseburgers and Impossible). Call 562-901-HAUS or go to www.longbeachdoghaus.com.
Legends has the Playoff Pack Special: 25 wings, 6 loaded skins, 6 tenders, Mac&Cheese, 8 pretzel bites, 6 pulled pork sliders and loaded nachos. That's $100 and they have smaller special deals. Call 562-433-5743.
Both Lola’s locations will offer the Munchie Pack ($65) which includes Street Corn, Green and Red Salsa, chimis, cuetes and taquitos. The $80 Grill pack of your choice of meat, Red and Green Salsa, tortillas chips, Grilled Knob Onion and a 32-ounce Lola’s Margarita Pitcher. Order from toast.com or by phone from Lola’s on Fourth (562-343-5506) or Bixby Knolls (562-340-0100).
Naples Rib, 5800 E. Second St., will be open at 10 a.m. for takeout. The most popular items are the Party Packs which include ribs, chicken, sausages, brisket and more: The Pig Pack for 2 to 4 is $67; The Pig Pack for 6 to 8 is $125 and The Hog Pack feeds 9 to 12 and is $140. Call 562-439-RIBS or go to www.ribcompany.com/takeout.
Portuguese Bend Distilling has a Moscow Mule Kit with Breakwater Vodka, Fever Tree Ginger Beer and fresh limes. Or try their Super Bowl Munchie Pack ($75): 12 Nashville Chicken Sandwich Sliders, eight Coconut Onion Rings, eight Loaded Potato skins and a dozen wings. Go to toast.com or portuguesebenddistilling.com.
The San Pedro Fish Market has a special Big Game Tray. Designed to serve up to 10 people, the tray includes shrimp, calamari, fried red snapper, house-made garlic bread, French fries and fresh Cole slaw and a dozen sliders. To order for curbside pickup, go to http://bit.ly/3paSIPJ.
The Social List has a Super Bowl Sunday Slider Pack ($65): your choice of 12 sliders, Patatas Bravas, and a dozen wings or Roasted Cauliflower. Optional add-ons include 1/2 tray of salad, Belgian Beer Pack (6 or 12) and a cocktail pack of 6. Go to toast.com or call 562-433-5478.