St. Patrick's Day is next Wednesday and it's is a little different this year. Some places are offering specials with limited outdoor dining. Check with your favorite establishment to see what their plans are. Here are a few choices.
The Auld Dubliner, 71 S. Pine Ave. in the Pike will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on St. Patrick's Day with their full menu all day and presumably some Corned Beef and Cabbage. They'll have live music with the Whooligans starting at 6 p.m. Customers are expected to practice social distancing.
Fuego at Hotel Maya gets off to an early start this weekend with live music from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. featuring FJ Reyes Trio on Saturday and Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea on Sunday. Special menu items include Irish Stout Beer Fondue, green colored-Jalapeno and Crab Deviled Eggs, St. Patrick's Eggs Benedict, and Braised Corned Beef Brisket. Special cocktails include the Pot of Gold Mimosa and the Dublin Old Fashioned. Fuego has patio seating. Reservations are required and no parties of larger than six can be accommodated. Go to OpenTable.com, hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant or call 562-481-3910. Fuego is at the Hotel Maya at 700 Queensway Dr.
Naples Rib, 5800 E. Second St. in Naples, has outdoor dining and to-go as usual. In addition their regular menu, they have Corned Beef and Cabbage with steamed carrots and Red Roasted Potatoes for $19. At press time, they were scheduled to open for to-go at 10 a.m. and outdoor dining at 5 p.m., so check to see if that's changed. Call 562-439-7427 or go to www.ribcompany.com.