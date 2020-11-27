Dine Out Long Beach will stretch over two weeks in 2021, and as a push to support restaurants, sponsorships are being sought this year.
Founder Elizabeth Borsting said this will be the sixth annual event, which has grown each year. Registration is open now for the event, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 15-28.
Borsting said the hope is that coronavirus restrictions — which shut down in-person dining again the day before Thanksgiving — will be eased by then. That way people can enjoy specially priced breakfast, lunch, dinner or cocktails during Dine Out.
“To say this past year has been a hardship on our restaurants is an understatement,” Borsting said. “We are still encouraging guests to (look forward to) participate in in-person dining, but there will be options for takeout, delivery and meal kits. If these restaurants, who are so crucial to our city’s landscape, are to survive, we need to support them, and Restaurant & Cocktail Week is a great time to try a new restaurant, revisit a favorite, order takeout or have meals delivered.”
Presented by the Grunion Gazette and supported by the California Restaurant Association, registration is $350 per restaurant or $300 per restaurant for multiple units and concepts. This year, local businesses and companies who work directly with restaurants are encouraged to “adopt-a-restaurant” as part of a sponsorship package. Sponsorships start at $500.
So far, the Oriana Shea Group, along with the Southern California Restaurant Design Group and LBX/The Hanger have signed up as sponsors.
To register or find out about sponsorships, call 561-856-9292 or email hello@dineoutlongbeach.com.
—Harry Saltzgaver