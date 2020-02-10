Valentine's Day is this week. Here are events to help you plan for that special day in Long Beach.
Get an early start on Valentine's Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Hanger at Long Beach Exchange, 4150 McGowen St. Artist Mariana Zazquez will take orders for personalized portraits, there will be complimentary treats from SusieCakes while they last and more.
Carrie, an Intuitive Energy Reader and Certified Life Advisor, will host a Love Yourself Valentine's Event on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Panvimarn Restaurant, 740 E. Broadway. 15 minute appointments are available. Text 562-277-7572.
This year's Valentine's Author's Tea, hosted by Christian Outreach in Action at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, features Susan Burton, author of "Becoming Mrs. Burton." Burton is an activist who founded the nonprofit A New Way of Life. Tickets are $40. Call 562-576-2750 or go to www.COALongBeach.org. The Tea is at Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 E. Studebaker Rd.
Corday gets things started with a Valentine's Theme Party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Jade on The Water, 6380 E. PCH.
A Long Beach tradition, the Valentine's Day For Friends and Lovers concert, returns at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Featured performers are Boney James, Will Downing and Rebecca Jade. Tickets start at $75 and VIP packages including dinner also are available. Call 562-424-0013 or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
"My Vintage Valentine Show" will provide an evening of romance, old-world glamour and fine dining on the Queen Mary. The show includes vintage burlesque and French cancan dancers, acrobats and a four-course meal. There are two seatings: 6 p.m. ($275 per couple) and 9 p.m. ($295). Call 800-437-2934 or go to www.queenmary.com.
Fuego has specials Friday, Feb. 14, Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16. On Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., a four-course prix-fixe dinner offers entree choices of Pepper Crusted Wagyu Beef, Colorado Lamb Chop, Stuffed Main Lobster Tail and White Truffle Risotto, accompanied by live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday's menu is a la carte, with live Latin jazz music. There's a Sunday brunch as well. The Friday dinner is $98 per person and Sunday brunch is $75 for adults and $38 for children younger than 12. For reservations, call 562-481-3910 or go to Fuego. LongBeach on Facebook. Fuego is at the Hotel Maya at 700 Queensway Dr.
Gladstone's has specials all weekend, featuring "Aphrodisiac Inspired Cuisine and cocktails and meals for lovers to share." Call 562-432-8588 or go to www.gladstoneslongbeach.com. Gladstone's is at 330 S. Pine Ave. in the Pike.
Hungry Angelina, in 2ND & PCH, has a special Valentine's Day cocktail (strawberry liqueur, Champagne, rose water) and truffle mac n' cheese. Call 562-247-7272 or go to www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/hungry-angelina.
Both Lola's Mexican Cuisine restaurants will have Valentine's Specials that include Lobster Enchiladas and Ribeye Grilled Tacos. Lola's locations are at 2030 E. Fourth St. and 4140 Atlantic Ave.
Sevilla, 140 Pine Ave., will celebrate Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15. A special four-course prix-fixe meal will be offered for $59 both days. And there will be a Flamenco Show and four-course meal starting at 7 p.m. both days for $69. Call 562-495-1111 or go to www.cafesevlla.com.
Stop by the Social List, 2105 E. Fourth St., for specials like Petite Filet Mignon and Shrimp and fresh Lobster Pasta.
Tantalum will feature music along with food and drink specials all weekend. Friday music is by Phygg, Saturday, it's Denean Dyson and Sunday, Jessica Allen. Reservations are recommended.Tantalum is at 6272 E. PCH. Call 562-431-1414 or go to www.tantalumrestaurant.com.
The four-course prix-fixe dinner at Utopia includes entree choices of Rib Eye Steak, Fresh Grilled Swordfish, Linguini Carciofi and more. It's $55 per person, pre-paid online and $65 at the door with a reservation. Call 562-432-6888 or go to www.utopiarestaurant.net.
"Wine is My Valentine" is the name of a wine-pairing dinner at Water's Edge Winery, 217 Pine Ave. There will be live music from 7 to 10 p.m. and a fire pit on the patio. It's $95-$175 including tax and tip. Call 833-334-9463 or go to www.wewlongbeach.com.