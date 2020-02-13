Valentine's Day is tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 14), so time is running out to make plans. Here's a last-minute roundup of places to celebrate. Unless otherwise indicated, everything happens on Friday.
Corday gets things started early with a Valentine's Theme Party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Feb. 13), at Jade on The Water, 6380 E. PCH.
A Long Beach tradition, the Valentine's Day For Friends and Lovers concert, returns at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Featured performers are Boney James, Will Downing and Rebecca Jade. Tickets start at $75 and VIP packages including dinner also are available. Call 562-424-0013 or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
The 908 has a three-meal. For $90, couples can share an appetizer, select one entree each (Branzino, Duck Confit or Ossobucco Park Shank) and a dessert. The meal will be available all weekend. Call 562-420-5331 or go to www.the908restaurant.com/reservations. The 908 is at 3850 Worsham Ave., Suite 410.
"My Vintage Valentine Show" will provide an evening of romance, old-world glamour and fine dining on the Queen Mary. The show includes vintage burlesque and French cancan dancers, acrobats and a four-course meal. There are two seatings: 6 p.m. ($275 per couple) and 9 p.m. ($295). Call 800-437-2934 or go to www.queenmary.com.
Fuego has specials Friday, Feb. 14, Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16. On Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., a four-course prix-fixe dinner offers entree choices of Pepper Crusted Wagyu Beef, Colorado Lamb Chop, Stuffed Main Lobster Tail and White Truffle Risotto, accompanied by live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday's menu is a la carte, with live Latin jazz music. There's a Sunday brunch as well. The Friday dinner is $98 per person and Sunday brunch is $75 for adults and $38 for children younger than 12. For reservations, call 562-481-3910 or go to Fuego. LongBeach on Facebook. Fuego is at the Hotel Maya at 700 Queensway Dr.
Gladstone's has specials all weekend, featuring "Aphrodisiac Inspired Cuisine and cocktails and meals for lovers to share." Call 562-432-8588 or go to www.gladstoneslongbeach.com. Gladstone's is at 330 S. Pine Ave. in the Pike.
Hungry Angelina, in 2ND & PCH, has a special Valentine's Day cocktail (strawberry liqueur, Champagne, rose water) and truffle mac n' cheese. Call 562-247-7272 or go to www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/hungry-angelina.
LA Opera offers 30% off tickets to the Valentine's Night performance of "Eurydice," about life in the land of the living and in the hereafter at 7:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. Go to www.laopera.org and use the code LAOVDAY.
Both Lola's Mexican Cuisine restaurants will have Valentine's Specials that include Lobster Enchiladas and Ribeye Grilled Tacos. Lola's locations are at 2030 E. Fourth St. and 4140 Atlantic Ave.
Portuguese Bend Distillery has Valentine's Specials including Point Reyes 16 ounce Bone In Ribeye, Fisherman Risotto with buttery black cod filet and a vegan alternative risotto with English peas, asparagus and shiitake mushrooms. They also have the special Valentine's Box: a bottle of their Ronna Rosa Hibiscus, Romeo Chocolate Berry Bliss Bars and a Portuguese Bend Copper Flask. For details and reservations, call 562-435-4411. Portuguese Bend is at 300 The Promenade N.
Sevilla, 140 Pine Ave., will celebrate Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15. A special four-course prix-fixe meal will be offered for $59 both days. And there will be a Flamenco Show and four-course meal starting at 7 p.m. both days for $69. Call 562-495-1111 or go to www.cafesevlla.com.
Stop by the Social List, 2105 E. Fourth St., for specials like Petite Filet Mignon and Shrimp and fresh Lobster Pasta.
Tantalum will feature music along with food and drink specials all weekend. Friday music is by Phygg, Saturday, it's Denean Dyson and Sunday, Jessica Allen. Reservations are recommended.Tantalum is at 6272 E. PCH. Call 562-431-1414 or go to www.tantalumrestaurant.com.
The four-course prix-fixe dinner at Utopia includes entree choices of Rib Eye Steak, Fresh Grilled Swordfish, Linguini Carciofi and more. It's $55 per person, pre-paid online and $65 at the door with a reservation. Call 562-432-6888 or go to www.utopiarestaurant.net.
"Wine is My Valentine" is the name of a wine-pairing dinner at Water's Edge Winery, 217 Pine Ave. There will be live music from 7 to 10 p.m. and a fire pit on the patio. It's $95-$175 including tax and tip. Call 833-334-9463 or go to www.wewlongbeach.com.