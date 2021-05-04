Restaurant owners and operators can sign up now to be part of the city's newest food week — Long Beach Burger Week Aug. 1-8.
Terri Henry, Burger Week organizer and founder of Long Beach Food & Beverage, said the time was right for a food event as the community comes out of the pandemic shutdown.
“Since launching Long Beach Food & Beverage in 2020, we’ve been committed to supporting Long Beach’s valued restaurants," Henry said in a release, "and will support Burger Week with a comprehensive advertising, marketing and PR campaign to help put ‘butts in seats’ during Burger Week and beyond.”
Burger Week will follow the pattern of Dine LBC, with restaurants offering fixed price ($5-$20) one-of-a-kind burgers. Everything from the traditional cheeseburger to Veggie renditions to ethnic specialities will fall under the Burger Week umbrella.
Early registration — until May 31 — costs $75. Then it will be $100 until the signup deadline, July 1.
A new website, www.burgerlb.com, has been created for the event, and is where applications are found. For more information, email biteme@burgerweeklb.com or call 562-572-4770.