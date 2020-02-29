“Long Beach loves fine dining,” Hideaway owner Geoff Rau said. “We want to not be pretentious, not stuffy. We want people to feel comfortable.”
The website says it’s a classic steakhouse with signature dishes with hints of unexpected riffs on familiar items.
Newly opened, they serve dinner seven days a week and soon will add brunch on the weekends.
The décor and ambiance is an homage to Palm Springs, with pictures of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor and Rat Pack music playing softly in the background.
The Hideaway is on Anaheim Street in the building that once housed Frenchy’s.
Food
Owners Geoff Rau, wife Karna and owner/chef Art Gonzales all have extensive experience in the Long Beach restaurant scene.
“We use simple cooking techniques to let ingredients shine,” Gonzalaz said,” like produce from Long Beach Farm Lot 59 to allow flavor profiles to be more in touch with the season.”
Starters
The Hideaway Tartare is delightful, unlike any other tartare. Lamb is usually not this delicate. It's combined with mustard seed, Schezwan oil, and pine nuts and topped with a quail egg, which make the delicate texture flavorful and crunchy and the same time.
Buffalo Chicken Croquettes feature fermented Fresno chilies, balanced with vinegar for a house-made tabasco sauce.
The croquettes are served over a blue cheese mousse, which can be overpowering, but here, it mixes perfectly with the chicken. There’s some zing, but it doesn’t make your eyes water or your nose run.
Potato Leek Chowder with Pork Belly, herbs and Yukon Potatoes is light and has a nutty brown color, highlighted by the colorful flecks of herbs. The flavor and texture of the pork belly comes through without overpower things.
You can’t go wrong with steaks at The Hideaway, and there are three house-made sauces to choose from. Chimichurri, which often is too bossy but is mild here. There’s the H-1, the Hideaway's own steak sauce and a demi glaze which is strong and works well with the beef. The New York Steak is 12 ounces, a generous size unlike the smaller ones often found in restaurants.
Other dishes to try include Scallops and Pork Belly, one of the most popular, according Rao. The large scallops are tender and sweet, served over broccoli with creme fresh. The scallops are nicely caramelized and the overall taste is a gentle amount of spiciness.
Beverages
An establishment that honors the classic steakhouse should have a unique bar and The Hideaway does that. There are several unusual cocktails.
The Japanese Whiskey sour ($12) is based on Suntory Toki (a blended whiskey). It’s topped with an even layer of egg white froth and feels smooth and strong going down.
The Beverly starts with Empress Gin, which gives it a purple color. Add fresh lemon, elderflower liqueur, and Prosecco, which provides a fizziness while the lemon sneaks through elderberry. The fruit will change seasonally.
They’re also proud of their take on the Cosmo, which is Haku Japanese vodka with cranberries, cinnamon and a simple lime.
Perhaps best of the bunch is the superbly refreshing Whiskey Smash: Jameson, sage and blackberries.
Wines come from California, Spain, Argentina and France. Craft beers rotate seasonally.
Desserts
Dessert highlights were the Chocolate Financier, half chocolate mousse, dehydrated raspberries and Chantilly cream. The crustless cheesecake is ground nuts and passion fruit. Big flavor but not too rich.
Important to Know
Happy hour is 3-6 p.m. every day with drink and food specials, including the Hideaway Burger.
“Don’t ask, just order,” Rau said.
The Hideaway is at 4147 E. Anaheim St., with a parking lot and street parking. Call 562-343-5630. The web site is www.thehideawaylbc.com They open at 3 p.m. every day.