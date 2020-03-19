Jade on the Water is the complete package: a large menu with healthy portions, a full-scale sushi bar, live music five days a week, plenty free parking and a striking waterside setting.
Jade on the Water opened last year in Marina Pacific in the spot that housed Forbidden City for several years.
“It’s under Sit ‘n Sleep on the water,” owner Rod Frontino said. “Walk to the water and you’ll find us.”
The food is Asian Fusion with a new twist on classic dishes. Frontino opened Jade to provide a full-service Asian restaurant on the east side on the water.
“Executive Chef Robert DuVall puts a new twist on classic dishes,” Frontino said.
Besides Asian dishes, and sushi, there are Wagyu burgers, Kobe Beef Hot dogs and premium steaks from the Snake River Farms in the Northwest.
It’s a spacious set-up with outdoor dining, large windows, a beautiful u-shaped bar and a Sushi Bar at one end of the main room, which features wood floors and a comfortable sound level. There’s a red theme, but it’s not overpowering.
Some Good Deals
The portions are large and there are several good deals. Hard to pass up All You Can Eat Sushi Monday through Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m., for $35 including Miso Soup, house salad and edamame.
The weekend brunch may be accompanied by bottomless Mimosas or Hot Sake for $9.95
The Happy Hour (3 to 6 p.m. daily except to closing on Tuesday) features reduced prices on some sushi and the sushi bento box with sushi, or the Chinese Box with soup, rice, egg roll and choices ranging from beef and broccoli to shrimp and Lobster sauce for $12.
About the Food
The menu is extensive, and the portions are generous. Here are some highlights.
Dumplings can be steamed, fried or pan seared. The pan seared were perfectly browned with a nice amount of spicy heat and good texture to the dough. The sauce has a gentle punch that lingers on the back of the tongue.
Chop Che is Korean style sweet potato noodles and mixed veggies in sesame soy. There’s a crunchy aspect and the noodles are different in a good way.
The Korean BBQ short ribs are prepared in a house marinade and come with both cabbage and cucumber Kim chi. I’m a traditionalist for ribs, but these won me over. Three good-sized ribs were perfectly cooked, tender but not falling apart. Both the Kim chis provided a spicy and crunchy contrast to the ribs.
Orange Miso Salmon ($18) is a healthy eight-ounce serving. The orange notes are fragrant and evident in the first bite of this tender salmon. There are other spices but they don’t smother the salmon, which is topped with a wonderful glaze and a dusting of scallions.
Beverages
The Thai Pearl is the most popular cocktail: Absolut vanilla vodka shaken with unfiltered sake and a splash of lime juice. The Gin Garden ($12) is Hendrick’s Gin, fresh cucumber basil, syrup and lemon. The edge of gin is softened by the cucumber and syrup for a refreshing cocktail accented by a lemon wedge. Its tasty in hot or cold weather.
The full bar's draft beers include Sapporo, Kirin and Anchor Steam and selection of sakés such as Gekkekan Black and Gold Junmai Ginjo.
Desserts
There are plenty of desserts including the Mochi, which is to be expected. But the specialty is the Deep Fried “D.” It’s tempura fried yellow pound cake (which is surprisingly light) with green tea filling, topped with frothy whipped cream and matcha power. Save room for it.
Important to Know
Besides the large and varied menu, gluten-free choices as well as tofu, vegan chicken and Beyond Burger area available. They also cater.
Jade opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Brunch is served on the weekends from noon to 3 p.m.
They accept reservations. The phone is 562-430-1111 and the website is www.jade-restaurant.com. Plenty of free parking is available.