There's a Mother's Day change in the air this year as folks, restaurants and more put pandemic 2020 behind them. This time around, many businesses have special offerings, and families can dine in-person at some restaurants. Here's a list of what's happening. Unless otherwise indicated, all events take place on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9.
Still time to order locally-famous cookies and brownies from the The Village Cookie Shoppe for Mother's Day. The Shoppe benefits Mental Health America. Go to www.villagecookieshoppe.com.
Gelson's has everything to help celebrate Mother's Day, from fresh-cut flowers to brunch-to-go options like Poached Salmon, Citrus Grilled Chicken, Quiche Lorraine and more. Visit Gelson's at 6255 E. Second St. at Pacific Coast Highway. More information is at www.gelsons.com.
Farm Lot 59 is partnering with Baryo & Just a Bite for a Mother's Day Take Away Meal. It's everything you need for a farm-to-table meal for two or four people including quiche, cinnamon rolls and more. It's $65 for two and $100 for the meal feeding four. Go to www.farmlot59.org.
The Rose Park Neighborhood Association is staging a special Mother's Day event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Enjoy coffee and "morning delights" while walking through the alleyway at 629 Molina Ave. to help reimagine those spaces. The event is called "The Community Within: Alleyway Improvement Project." For more information, email info@rpna.org.
The Southern California Dance Theatre will present a free community performance to honor mothers from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at 2ND & PCH.
Both Lola's locations will be serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother's Day. All moms will receive something special (to be announced later). Reservations are suggested. Lola's is at 2030 E. Fourth St., 562-343-5506 and at 4140 Atlantic Ave. 562-349-0100. The website is www.lolasmexicancuisine.com.
Mother's Day at Fuego features brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and live music from FJ Reyes Latin Jazz Trio from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brunch entrees include Fuego Eggs Benedict, Alpastor Chilquiles, Shrimp Adobo, Seafood Enchiladas, a variety of desserts and more. Dinner with Mother's Day specials will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. All mothers will receive a flower and a mimosa when seated. Reservations are required. Call 562-481-3910 or go to OpenTable or www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant. Fuego is in the Hotel Maya at 700 Queensway Dr.
Brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Michael's on Naples. All mothers will receive a complimentary Mimosa. It's $55 per person and entrée choices include wild-caught Alaskan Halibut, Ribeye steak and eggs and Risotto with shrimp, mussels clams and more. Call 562-439-7080. Michael's on Naples is at 5620 E. Second St.
All moms dining in at Naples Rib Company between noon and 8 p.m. will receive a free rose. Takeout will be available starting at 10 a.m. Call 562-439-RIBS or go to www.RibCompany.com. Naples Rib Company is at 5800 E. Second St.
Cafe Sevilla, 140 Pine Ave., is taking reservations by phone only for dinner starting at 4 p.m. on Mother's Day. Parties of five or more must have reservations and there's a two-hour time limit on tables. Call 562-495-1111.
Waters Edge has a special wine tasting and three-course brunch pairing experience, curated by Winemaker Collin Mitzenmacher for $55. For details and reservations, call 833-334-9463 or go to www.wewlongbeach.com. Waters Edge is at 217 Pine Ave.