Josh and Pamela Beadel, known for their popular Breakfast Bar in downtown Long Beach that opened in 2014, will soon be opening a second restaurant on Fourth Street near Redondo Avenue.
The new location, at the former Francelli's Italian Restaurant space, will offer breakfast for dinner.
“It has been a long journey," Josh Beadel said. "We will be offering our current menu with some adjustments, since the new location will be open until midnight. We will see how it goes. We will have a full bar, so we will be offering some new creations, and we plan to some offer different wines.”
The couple are a yin and yang, the Frick and Frack, the ebb and flow of restaurateurs.
“She is the brakes and I’m the gas,” explains Josh.
The two use words like resilience, level headed and nurturing when they describe what has gotten them through the past year. “We are going to make it.” has become almost a mantra, they say.
The journey has been what they call tricky but that they have proudly played by the rules.
Josh said the staff of 45 dropped down to just 10 due to the pandemic.
“As Mayor Garcia was explaining the guidelines with restaurant owners on the phone, we were texting our staff," Pamela said. "Real time about what the next steps were.”
The duo has what they call an abundance mindset, with Pamela saying, “There is always enough for everyone. Whatever our struggle is, someone else’s is greater.”
Despite all the challenges, they continued to help others, their weekly support to Ronald McDonald House has continued and they have helped staff members secure essential groceries.
The Beadel management style is reflected in online reviews where Breakfast Bar is rated the number one breakfast spot in Long Beach and people post comments that mention servers by name when noting their exceptional service and explain meals in adjective-filled, bite-by-bite details. The rare less-than-stellar comments are responded to quickly.
The Beadels say they are believers in the Benchmark training program. That includes mentoring other business people and not viewing them as rivals.
Josh said, “We are advocates of win-win.”
Pamela added, “We love Long Beach and we want our fellow restaurateurs to succeed.”
“The Benchmark program’s concept includes personal responsibility, and helps people become the best version of themselves. We have even sent some of our managers to the basic course,” Josh added.
“We have been open and willing, creative and willing to bend,” said Pamela, which has given them opportunities like catering for local filming, feeding first responders, and being part of the World Central Kitchen program, providing meals in the wake of the pandemic.
And now, it's time to expand, they say.