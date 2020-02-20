It's time to eat.
Kicking off with a four-hour Chefs Cooking & Tasting party this Saturday, Feb. 22, the fifth annual Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant and Cocktail Week, has arrived.
"One of the reasons for the event is to introduce restaurants to people who may not have been there before," said founder and organizer Elizabeth Borsting.
"It's a way to get people a little out of their comfort zone. And it's a way to support our restaurants as well."
Dine Out has grown every year, Borsting said. This year, there are 54 restaurants participating with a wide range of options.
"There are offerings for breakfast, lunch or dinner," she said. "We're more flexible than most. There are the prix fixe two or three course lunches and dinners, but there also are wine pairings, shared menu options, small plate offerings and some special cocktails, too."
There is a charity component to the week, as well. For the first two days — Feb. 23 and 24 — nonprofits can pair with a restaurant, with the restaurant giving the charity a percentage of the meal price.
Saturday's party at Friedmans Home Experience, 1827 E. Spring St., will have examples of all those elements. There will be chefs demonstrating how they cook one of their signature dishes (using the signature demonstration kitchens at Friedmans), mixologists whipping up unique drinks, wine tastings, pours of Stella Artois beer and more.
"We have chefs from Gladstone’s and Hungry Angelina, a new plant-based restaurant, along with Arize Bistro and mixology lessons with the bartenders from Navy Proof," Borsting said. "Wine tasting, sponsored by Regal Wine Co., will feature The Crooked Duck and Modica’s Deli pouring a selection of wines coupled with beer tasting with Stella Artois.
"It’s social, educational and a great way to kick off a delicious week that showcases Long Beach and its vibrant dining scene."
The demonstration schedule includes Chef Pete Lehmar of Gladstone's at noon, Chef Geoff Sandler of Hungry Angelina at 1 p.m., Mixologist Brad Easton of Navy Proof at 2 p.m. and Chef Patrick of Arize Bistro at 3 p.m. Recipe cards will be available as long as supplies last.
The kickoff is free to attend and there is free parking. Friedmans is just west of Cherry Avenue on Spring Street.
To find out more about Dine Out Long Beach (presented by the Grunion Gazette), go to dineoutlongbeach.com. All of the participating restaurants are listed there, along with the special offerings. Reservations can be made for many of the restaurants directly from the website.
"We talk a lot about supporting small businesses," Borsting said. "Well, a lot of restaurants are small businesses too. The restaurant scene has really turned around here in the last five or 10 years. We just want people to go out and support them."