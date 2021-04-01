Easter observances are shaping up differently than last year, when we were at the beginning of the lockdown. Here are some ways to observe Easter, which is this Sunday, April 4. Church services are listed first, followed by the restaurants. Some restaurants are still dealing with issues related to opening, so be sure to check with your favorite place
The Long Beach YMCA Good Friday Breakfast will be a virtual event this year, starting at 8:30 a.m. Featured speaker is Valorie Kondos Field, retired UCLA Women's Gymnastics coach. There will be musical performances as well. Tickets are $25. Call 562-279-1700 or email GFB@lbymaca.org.
Long Beach Soundhouse Church has a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. with indoor and outdoor seating options. Coffee and fellowship will start at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. and will take place out on the grass. Soundhouse Church is at 1429 Clark Ave. Visit www.soundhousechurch.com.
Bethany Church has a live streaming service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday on Facebook and YouTube. The 6 a.m. Sunday Sunrise Service will be in the courtyard and reservations are required. Go to www.bethanylb.org. The 9 a.m. service will be a live stream on Facebook and YouTube. The 10:45 a.m. Courtyard service has a drive-in option and a radio simulcast on 88.3 FM. Bethany is at 2250 Clark Ave.
Bay Shore Church's 9:30 a.m. Easter Service will be online at Facebook and YouTube. The website is www.bayshorechurch.org.
Calvary Chapel's Easter Service is at 9:30 a.m. at Wardlow Park and is available on a live stream. Go to www.calvarychapellongbeach.com.
Cornerstone Church has services at noon and 7 p.m. on Good Friday. The Worship Center, Outdoor tent and mask-required venues will be open. There are Easter Services at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. All the services will be available online as well. For details go to www.cclb.or. Cornerstone is at 1000 N. Studebaker Rd.
At Crossroads Church, 1900 E. South St., Easter Service is outdoors at 10 a.m. with water baptisms after the service.
Both Good Friday (noon) and Easter Sunday (10 a.m.) services from First Congregational Church of Long Beach will be live streamed. Go to firstchurchlb.org.
Grace Community Church of Seal Beach will observe Good Friday at 5 p.m. on the lawn at 138 Eighth St. in Seal Beach. Easter Sunday Services will be at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Eisenhower Park at Main Street and Ocean Avenue. The website is www.gracesealbeach.org.
Grace First Presbyterian has two Easter Sunday services. There's an in-person Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on the church patio. Reservations must be made at www.eventbrite.com. The 10 a.m. service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. They also have plans for a Good Friday service. Visit the website at gracefirst.org. Grace First Presbyterian is at 3955 N. Studebaker.
The Easter Service at Holy Innocents, 425 E. 20th, is at 9 a.m.
Long Beach Christian Fellowship has in-person gatherings at 7 p.m. Good Friday and 10 a.m. on Sunday at 3201 E. Airport Way. RSVPs are required. Go to www.lbcf.org for details.
Long Beach Friends Church has a virtual Easter service on Zoom at 10 a.m. Visit www.lbfc.org
Parkcrest Christian Church has a live stream service at 9 a.m. and an outdoor service at 10:45 a.m. Reservations are required. Go to www.parkcrest.org
There will be several Good Friday services at St. Barnabas, 3955 Orange Ave. Check the website for details: www.stbarnabaslb.org. Easter Sunday services are at 7, 8 and 9 a.m.
Services at St. Bartholomew are at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. Seating is unreserved. The 9:30 a.m. service will be live streamed. St. Bartholomew is at 5100 E. Broadway.
There's a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran, 2283 Palo Verde Ave. The Easter service is at 9 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church hosts an Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at 759 Linden Ave.
Restaurants
Fuego at Hotel Maya will serve Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4. Menu items include Pan Dulce French Toast, Chilaquiles of adobo marinated port, Roasted Lamb Chops and more. FJ Reyes Latin Jaz Quartet will perform Sunday only from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A family Easter Feast Dinner "FueGO toGO" for six (featuring Peppercorn Tenderloin of Beef, White Truffle Risotto and more) can be ordered until Friday, April 2. For details and reservations, go to www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant or call 562-481-3910.
Both Lola's locations will serve their regular brunch menus from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lola's Bixby Knolls is at 4140 Atlantic Ave., 562-349-0100. The original location is 2030 E. Fourth St., 562-343-5506.
Enjoy Easter Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the rooftop at Michael's on Naples. The menu includes a grilled prawns, pasta dumplings, roasted ham steak, grilled ribeye and cheese cake or chocolate mousse for desserts. It's $50 per person. Call 562-439-7080 or visit www.micvhaelsonnaples.com. Michael's on Naples is at 5620 E. Second St.
Naples Rib has a special Easter: for $25, get six ounces of ham, 6 ounces of turkey, three sides and a dinner roll. A serving of prime rib is an additional $3. Pre-order for takeout by Friday. The meal will be available on a dine-in basis from noon to 8 p.m. while supplies last. Other items will be available. Call 562-439-7427 or go to www.ribcompany.com. Naples Rib is at 5800 E. Second ST.
Portuguese Bend Distilling, 300 The Promenade North, will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 562-435-4411.
Check out the Social List from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 562-433-5478. The Social List is at 2105 E. Fourth St.