The former home of Belmont Shore’s La Strada is about to re-open as Colossus Bread + Coffee. Fans of the bakery have been waiting for this moment since last fall, when Colossus announced plans to add a Long Beach location.
“I’m so excited about the Second Street store opening that I’m fully prepared to camp out in line like we’re waiting for the vaccine,” customer Rachel Snyder said.
When the artisanal bakery appeared at Long Beach farmers markets in 2018 — queues of customers became standard. Shortly after opening a brick-and-mortar storefront in San Pedro in 2019, Colossus was recognized by Eater LA as one of the “17 Essential Bread Bakeries in Los Angeles.”
“I saw her start out at DTLB’s farmers market and she’d always sell out. I’d be lucky if I could score at least a cookie or a loaf of bread,” said longtime customer Jennifer Straube, whose favorite Colossus treat is the “flaky, buttery, and caramel-y” Kouign Amman.
Straube said she is willing to go the distance for good food, but she is excited for the Belmont shop to open because she “won’t need to drive all the way to San Pedro for my morning bread and coffee fix!”
Owner/chef Kristin Colazas Rodriguez is a Long Beach native who grew up eyeing the cinnamon rolls in the Second Street windows of Sweet Jill's. An alumna of Wilson High and Cal State Long Beach, Colazas Rodriguez worked at Portfolio Coffeehouse during college, dreaming of one day owning a coffeeshop with “in-house pastries made from real ingredients.” Her baking education started at Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles and culminated in her position as pastry chef for Dominique Crenn’s Petit Crenn in San Francisco.
The Colossus menu is seasonally inspired and sustainably sourced, with local herbs, fruits, and vegetables. In addition to the small batch artisanal breads, laminated pastries, and craft brewed espresso and coffee drinks currently available in San Pedro, the Long Beach location of Colossus will also offer made-in-house items, like hot and cold sandwiches, quiches, toasts, and granola.
Chef de Cuisine Jeff Paletz is designing Colossus’s expanded menu. Before his return to Long Beach, Paletz worked at several notable Bay Area restaurants, including Michelin-starred Michael Mina, Greens, and Pizzeria Delfina. Since 2017, Paletz has served as the Executive Sous Chef for Primal Alchemy Catering.
Initially, Colossus will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, but Colazas Rodriguez said she hopes to expand to a seven-day schedule soon. She also plans to offer fun and experimental food events, like pizza nights and French toast parties, when COVID-19 restrictions allow. For now, limited, spaced seating will be available at the store.
Long Beach resident Solarith Van said he is ecstatic about the bakery’s opening and sees it as a great addition to the neighborhood and the community. Van said the food at Colossus is “so good that it instantly transports you way back to being a kid, sitting at the dinner table, waiting to eat whatever mom or grandma whipped up, then you finally take that first bite and your soul just melts.”
Colossus Bread + Coffee is at 4716 E. Second St. The menu is online at www.colossusbread.com.