Ross Pangilinan said that as a youngster, he watched "The Frugal Gourmet” and fantasized about starring in his own cooking show.
In real life, he excelled at skateboarding and was a sponsored rider. Because Pangilinan found school less appealing than other interests, he said he opted not to go to college. Instead, he entered the culinary program at Le Cordon Bleu.
After his training, he moved to France to cook for a two-star Michelin restaurant. On days off, he rode his skateboard around the streets of Paris.
Pangilinan’s fun-loving, unconventional mindset shows in his three restaurants. His first, Mix Mix Kitchen Bar, opened in Santa Ana in 2016 with offerings inspired by French, Italian, and Filipino cooking.
“I don’t serve traditional dishes,” Pangilinan said. “I incorporate lots of flavors and influences, so my food is hard to define. My only concern is that it tastes delicious.”
In 2017, Mix Mix won Orange Coast Magazine’s award for Best Restaurant. In 2018, Pangilinan opened a second site at South Coast Plaza: Terrace by Mix Mix. In 2019, Mix Mix received the “Bib Gourmand” designation by the Michelin Guide and Pangilinan was named Chef of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal. Buoyed by his success, Pangilinan decided to launch a third restaurant in early 2020.
Following months of preparation, ReMix Kitchen Bar, opened at the Long Beach Exchange (LBX) on March 8. On March 16, COVID closed the dining rooms of all Long Beach bars and restaurants. The fledgling restaurant was not open long enough to establish a customer base or qualify for a PPP loan.
“It was so hard,” Pangilinan said. “We were only open for a week and then we had to close. My team had done all the training — they were all pumped and ready, and then we had to let them go.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Pangilinan experimented with family-style takeout options. But his efforts were challenged by the diminished workforce, the daunting fees charged by delivery apps, and the fact that few knew his restaurant even existed.
“People just didn’t know who we were,” Pangilinan said. “We never really got a chance to get going.”
Despite the difficulties, Pangilinan refused to give up. He ordered materials for a patio cover and began outdoor service on Feb. 5 this year. When strong winds destroyed his setup, he repaired the damage and soldiered on. With each passing day, he watched his kitchen team grow stronger and more proficient.
“We’ve been having fun,” Pangilinan said. “The team keeps getting better at the technical, intricate details of the dishes.”
Now, with the easing of pandemic restrictions, ReMix will have a chance to serve again. ReMix is at 3860 Worsham Ave. in LBX. The phone number is 562-421-0200.