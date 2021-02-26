Next Thursday, March 4, the long-awaited Bungalow Kitchen will open in Long Beach.
Located next to Anthropologie on the upper floor of the 2ND&PCH center, this iteration of the Bungalow brand shares the beach chic elegance of its Santa Monica and Huntington Beach predecessors. Walls are hung with eclectic art and plush sofas invite camaraderie, but this site also has in-house dining.
Some Long Beach locals familiar with Bungalow say they are eager to visit the new venture. Resident Lindsay Safe, a fan of the “mellow, vintage vibe of Bungalow HB,” said she looks forward to having one closer to home. Customer Elena Gillogly said she plans to go as soon as she can get a reservation.
“I don’t really know what’s on the menu yet,” Gilloghy said, “but I don’t have any doubt it’ll be a ton of great food and drinks.”
Brent Bolthouse, who opened the first Bungalow in 2012, partnered with his longtime friend, Chef Michael Mina, to create what they say is a one-of-a-kind social dining experience. Together, the two worked to design a concept with multi-generational appeal. The 10,000 square-foot space has a large fireplace, an enormous balcony, a sunroom, a game room, and a plethora of popular beer, wine, and cocktail options. This site also has an extensive menu, with dishes that range from hamburgers to hanger steaks, including Mina’s famous Lobster Pot Pie.
Mina described Bolthouse’s vision as magical and said it has been a joy to collaborate with him on this project.
“We both have a passion for hospitality,” Mina said. “The whole spirit of Bungalow Kitchen is to make people feel like this is their home.”
Mina’s accolades include a Michelin star, multiple James Beard awards, Bon Appétit Chef of the Year, San Francisco Magazine Chef of the Year, and International Food and Beverage Forum’s Restaurateur of the Year. Mina runs successful restaurants around the world, but said he has a special fondness for the menu at Bungalow Kitchen.
“It’s true California cuisine … fresh, bright, and memorable,” Mina said. “This is what I would cook for you if you came to my house. It’s the style of food I love to cook and eat, served in exactly the environment I love to be in.”
“The Bungalow Kitchen is kind of a hybrid,” Bolthouse said. “Before the pandemic, we were originally planning for this to be a bar, like the other Bungalows. But I had an epiphany in September and decided to make it more of a restaurant. We had to redesign the layout and order new furniture. It was a monumental task, but it has turned out to be quite beautiful. I’m very excited for everyone to see the space.”
Bolthouse said his goal was to create “the striking and luxurious feel of an elegant, exclusive clubhouse on an accessible community level.”
The venue, designed by Studio Collective, has a residential craftsman vibe with vaulted wood ceilings and a large porch. Black and white photos and musical memorabilia highlight Long Beach history. Carefully curated music, from Motown to the Beatles to the Black Keys adds to the ambiance. A 3,000 square-foot patio overlooks the marina, with plenty of room for outdoor dining.
Sarah Tinjaca, who recently moved to Long Beach, said she can’t wait to enjoy the food, the relaxed atmosphere, the beautiful aesthetics, and the “gorgeous views of the marina.”
Beginning March 4, the Bungalow Kitchen will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and from 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays. Weekend brunch will begin on March 20.