A James Beard Award-winning chef, Michael Solomonov, will host a virtual Chanukah food demonstration on Dec. 2.
Jewish Long Beach and the Alpert Jewish Community Center are sponsoring the demonstration of food preparation for the Jewish holiday. Chanukah is from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18 this year.
Solomonov is the executive chef and co-owner of Zahav, the 2019 James Beard Foundation award winner for Outstanding Restaurant in Philadelphia, Penn. Solomonov is the 2017 James Beard Outstanding Chef in America.
According to the release announcing the demonstration, Solomonov will prepare a full Chanukah meal, from the potato latkes to Sfenj with cinnamon and sugar for dessert. He also will share his recipes with viewers.
The live demonstration will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. To register for the free event, go to events.idonate.com/cookingdemonstration.