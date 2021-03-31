Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant & Cocktail Week returns today, Thursday, and there are a few changes that restaurant goers can look forward to.
For starters, the event was expanded to two weeks, giving residents even more time to take advantage of dining deals. And with more than 60 restaurants participating, it’s okay to be choosey, according to organizer and founder Elizabeth Borstein.
“It’s been a really difficult year for restaurants and restaurant workers, so I see Dine Out Long Beach as an event that is both fun and good for the community,” she said. “You’re not just going out for a meal, you’re supporting your neighbors, you’re supporting Long Beach small businesses.”
Restaurants also will be offering imaginary food items to the menu, and they’re not for eating.
“Our imaginary dumplings are satisfying and have zero calories,” Belmont Shore’s Haewah Dal (5020 E. Second St.) said in its Dine Out Long Beach menu for the “Imaginary Dumpling” item. “Though they are imaginary, they do have a real impact, yet cost very little dough.”
All “imaginary” menu items cost $3 each and will be donated in full to the California nonprofit, Restaurants Care. The help supports grant relief for restaurant workers struggling with work due to illness, injury, layoffs and more. Go to restaurantscare.org for more information, or to apply for assistance.
“It’s a wonderful and playful way to help make a difference and help out others while you’re enjoying a meal out,” Borstein said.
And thanks to “angel” sponsors, many restaurants had their participation costs ($350 for single location restaurants and $300 each for restaurants with multiple locations) covered, as well as the costs associated with advertising and promotion.
“Hosting an event adds up, especially when you haven’t had the best year,” she said.
Long Beach Exchange and The Hangar sponsored all their restaurant stakeholders and Stella Artois, Casa Mexico Tequila, Campari, Grey Goose Vodka, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, E & J Gallo, Martini Fiero, Cazadores Tequila, The Oriana Shea Group and Southern California Restaurant Design Group all made donations.
Other sponsors include the California Restaurant Association, Catalina Express, Yelp, The Best Drink Ever, Greer’s OC, KJAZZ 88.1, KFI-AM 640’s “The Fork Report with Neil Saavedra,” Safeway Printing and Dreambox Creations.
Folks also can look forward to the deals one expects from a Dine Out Long Beach event.
For example, at Cafe Sevilla (140 Pine Ave.), date night will cost $55 per couple, featuring four courses and a dessert and $10 off any bottle of wine that’s $40 or more. And at The Hideaway in the Zaferia District (4137 E. Anaheim St.), a $40 three-course meal features short ribs, striped bass and cured rhubarb.
Finally, Dine Out Long Beach is hosting another restaurant week contest with a two-night stay on Catalina Island complete with reservations at Hotel Atwater, dinner at Avalon Grill and tickets for a Bison Expedition Bio-fuel Hummer tour of the island.
To enter, go to gazettes.com/dine to cast your vote for your favorite participating restaurant. Folks also can vote as they dine by scanning the QR codes located at their table.
To find out more about Dine Out Long Beach — presented by the Grunion Gazette — go to dineoutlongbeach.com. All of the participating restaurants are listed there, along with the special offerings. Reservations can be made for many of the restaurants directly from the website.