Long Beach's Ninth District City Councilman Rex Richardson was awarded the Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters (LALCV) 2020 Smith-Weiss Environmental Champion Award yesterday, July 29.
The award is given to officials, community groups and individuals who have made major contributions to preserving and protecting the environment in Los Angeles County.
"The Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters is the premier organization that advocates for climate action and environmental leadership in our region," Richardson said in a release. "I am honored to be selected alongside Congressman Adam Schiff and Los Angeles Director of Parks and Recreation Norma E. Garcia."
For more information about LALCV's mission of electing environmental leadership in Los Angeles County, go to lalcv.org.