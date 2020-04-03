Officials local and national made it official early this week — the coronavirus shutdown will last for at least another month.
In Long Beach, that solidified cancellations for the city's performing arts groups — theater and music in particular. Many of those performances are expected to come back for another date, but a few are gone for good.
Musica Angelica, the Baroque Orchestra based in Long Beach, had been scheduled to put on a Bach Festival in Los Angeles March 27-29 at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles. The concerts were to include a performance of St. Mathew Passion; all the performances have been cancelled.
Camerata Singers of Long Beach were scheduled to perform the Verdi Requiem on April 25 with the Long Beach Symphony. That date has been cancelled, and the Camerata board has asked donators to pitch in and help pay the professional singers who had committed to the event.
The Long Beach Opera had plans to move into the Aquarium of the Pacific's new Honda Pacific Visions Theater for two weekends in March with performances of "The Lighthouse." Organizers say they plan to reschedule, but to date "The Lighthouse" remains dark.
In addition to losing the Verdi Requiem concert, the Long Beach Symphony has been forced to reschedule the Broadway Blockbusters and Symphonic Rock POPS! concerts to July 18 and Sept. 12, respectively. The May 30 Classical Concert and May 31 RuMBA Foundation Family Concert could be rescheduled as well.
But according to executive director Kelly Lucera, the biggest cancelation of all has been salvaged. The Violins of Hope collection, a collection of Holocaust-related string instruments, were supposed to visit the Los Angeles/Long Beach area this month, and the Long Beach Symphony had three concerts planned around the violins. Now, Lucera said, the entire visit is being rescheduled for next February.
On the theater front, International City Theatre has had to cancel classroom visits and pause other educational programs. Producing artistic director caryn desai said ICT has lost one play in the 2020 season — the April/May show "Daisy," a California premiere, has moved to the June slot — June 10 to 28. "Slow Food," originally scheduled for June, has moved to the 2021 season. But more than performances have been lost or postponed.
"We are also concerned for the number of artists out of work," desai said. "Union actors who do not work enough weeks under a union contract lose their health benefits. Our artist-educators who go into the schools and work through our six education programs are also out of work."
Musical Theatre West, performing at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the Cal State Long Beach campus, had to postpone a production of "Mame." Executive producer Paul Garman said that new dates for that show have been found in August, but his two fund-raising trips hosting 200 people at Broadway shows in New York have been cancelled, and the popular Broadway in the Park fundraiser likely will move to September to make room for the rescheduled "Mame."
At the Long Beach Playhouse, where two stages are busy pretty much 52 weeks out of the year, schedules are being scrambled. "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" was supposed to be on the Mainstage this month — it now opens May 30. "Intimate Apparel," which follows "Hot Tin Roof," now will be in the 2021 season. Similar adjustments are being made on the Studio Theatre schedule.
These are just the largest of the performing arts organizations in Long Beach. Check the websites for the many other groups offering live entertainment for schedule changes.
Management of all the performing arts groups said they will be doing their best to accommodate patrons changing tickets, subscriptions and the rest. But they warned that staffs are small and working reduced hours to maintain proper social distancing.
"We are looking forward to when we can welcome back the best audiences in town," Madison Mooney, executive director of the Long Beach Playhouse, wrote. "But, for now, hang in there Long Beach. Wash your hands, stop touching your face, and take care of each other!"