It may be February, but for the Committee of 300, Grand Prix season begins now.
The Committee of 300 (C-300) is the official volunteer work force for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach — a position it has held almost since the beginning of Grand Prix racing here in 1975. And on Thursday, Feb. 20, people can join the group while attending the annual Grand Prix Kickoff Party at the same time.
The party will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Jade on the Water, 6380 Pacific Coast Highway (Marina Pacifica). There will be setups and presentations talking about the roles C-300 members play, along with drawings, speeches and more.
Along with manning grandstands and information booths during race weekend, C-300 members host a ticketed hospitality venue called Club 300 (formerly the Paddock Club). The garden party venue is the group's primary fundraiser of the year.
For more information about this party or membership, call 562-981-9200 or email office@committeeof300.com.