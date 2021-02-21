Long Beach Unified School District students will get a week off for spring April 5-9 and the Parks, Recreation and Marine Department is planning day camps at the city's parks.

The camps are for children ages 5 to 12 enrolled at LBUSD, and registration begins Friday, Feb. 26. Activities include crafts, physical fitness and more, and COVID-10 safety procedures will be followed.

Cost is $30 a student attending 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and extended hours — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. — cost $50 for the week. Financial aid is available on a first-come, first served basis.

Online reservation starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at longbeach.gov. A list of park sites is available there as well.

In-person registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 at the Parks, Recreation and Marine Administrative Office, 2760 N. Studebaker Rd.; Pan American Park, 5157 E. Centralia St.; King Park Pool, 1910 Lemon Ave.; and Belmont Plaza Pool, 4320 E. Olympic Plaza. After that, in-person registration is only available by appointment. Call 562-570-3150.

