The California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ) is celebrating the legacy of Gene Lentzner, a longtime leader at CCEJ. He passed away this year at the age of 97.
That celebration is happening from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, online at cacej.org/lentzner. There is no cost to attend, but people are required to RSVP.
The event is sponsored by St. Mary Medical Center, Port of Long Beach, Jewish Long Beach, and NAACP Long Beach and will include speeches honoring Lentzner by CCEJ board members, local leaders and community members. There will be an opportunity for guests to share stories about people who inspire that inspire them to work for equality and justice, the release said.