The Catalina Film Festival returns this month — to Long Beach — to celebrate a decade of the arts and cinema featuring short films, narratives and documentaries by award-winning filmmakers.
While adjustments have been made, including location, to accommodate for social distancing and safe viewing, Ron Truppa, festival director, said the spirit of the festival is still there.
"This historical time had us — and all events — either cancelling or pivoting with this pandemic," he said. "Pre-coronavirus, at no time did we think we wouldn't be able to go to Catalina to celebrate our 10th anniversary of the annual Catalina Film Festival."
This year, viewers will be able to participate in two ways. The first is online viewing at filmfestivalflix.com from tomorrow, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 27. A total of 119 films will be available on demand, as well as scheduled panels featuring guest celebrities, directors and writers.
People in Long Beach can see selected films during the first ever "Carpool Cinema and Drive-Thru Red Carpet" on Sept. 25 and 26 at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for a drive-thru red carpet experience. Guests will have access to food vendors and a cash bar with official programming piped through car speakers.
"With a Carpool Cinema, we keep our gathering numbers down and keep people safely distanced throughout," Truppa said. "Everyone is required to wear their masks when outside of the car and interacting with people outside of their quarantine pod near a food truck, red carpet or bathrooms. We are adhering to the guidelines, but still making the fun survive."
Since Halloween is around the corner, Friday's Carpool Cinema will feature a Wes Craven horror block on Long Beach's Elm Avenue. Eight short films are in the running to win the Wes Craven award. Those films are "Gaslight," "In the Deathroom," "Mask of Sanity," "Milk Teeth," "Mongrel," "Need Anything," "One Last Thing" and "Overkill." The evening will conclude with the film "A Nightmare on Elm Street."
Additionally, people can show up in cosplay. Whoever shows up with the scariest mask will win a prize.
Saturday night's Carpool Cinema toasts to nostalgia by celebrating independent cinema in the L.A. Social Club, featuring films "Balloon," "In Hollywoodland," "Liquid," "Ride in Progress," "Thank you Kindly," and "Un Hombre Debe Aprender," followed by the 35th Anniversary of John Hughes iconic film, "The Breakfast Club." Attendees can show up in their best ’80s dress for a chance to win a prize.
"The film festival is our namesake. We held out for as long as we could before announcing our plans, but it just remained impossible to hold the usual event of our size and magnitude with L.A. County's social-distancing guidelines," Truppa said. "We chose to pivot by embracing our sister city, Long Beach, where we've launched the festival from for three years in a row now."
Tickets for the Carpool Cinema events are $40 per vehicle. Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times when outside a vehicle. Streaming passes for the Catalina Film Festival are $125 and include 119 selections. For those who don't want to purchase an entire ticket, individual film tickets are available for $12. For tickets and complete film schedule, go to catalinafilm.org.
