The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center was awarded the California Arts Council's "Arts Education Exposure" Grant for the third year in a row.
The $19,000 grant will help support the Classroom Connections program, which provides performances and educational opportunities for students who may otherwise have limited access to arts experiences, including workshops, interactions with artists and performances.
“Thousands of students from the Long Beach area have their first performing arts experience in a theatre when they attend one of our performances as part of our Classroom Connections program,” Megan Kline Crockett, executive director at the Carpenter Center, said. "We are actively engaged in adapting our Classroom Connections educational programming during this COVID-19 era to ensure engaging art experiences for these students. We’re so grateful for the California Arts Council and their generous support of arts education in communities across California."
The Carpenter Performing Arts Center, located at the California State University, Long Beach campus, is one of 140 grantees chosen for the Arts Education Exposure program.
For more information on the California Arts Council, go to arts.ca.gov. For more on the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, go to carpenterarts.org.