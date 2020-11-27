Since Christmas 2013, renowned jazz pianist David Benoit has carried the little Charlie Brown Christmas tree onto the Carpenter Center stage every year, then performed many of the famous tunes from the classic cartoon special.
In 2020, the Carpenter Center on the Cal State Long Beach campus will remain dark due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. But Benoit still will play for fans of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts and the music of Vince Guaraldi.
On Dec. 5, Benoit will be livestreaming his holiday concert, "A Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas" on the Ricks Cafe LIVE YouTube channel. The livestream will feature special guest James Tormé and Tormé's trio. Many of the songs will come from Benoit's new album from Steinway Records, "It's A David Benoit Christmas!"
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and can be watched for free at youtube.com/rickscafelive. Sponsors are Steinway & Sons, Rick's Cafe LIVE, Sweetwater.com and California Wine Club.
For more information about the concert, and the Carpenter Center, go to carpenterarts.org/event/david-benoit.