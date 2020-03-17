Canceled Events in Long Beach Due To The Coronavirus Crisis
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED
|Bach Festival and performances of St. Matthew Passion
|March 27, 28 and 29
|Western Pool and Spa Show
|Long Beach Convention Center
|March 12-14
|Spotlight Events
|Long Beach Convention Center
|March 12-15
|4 Wheel Parts Truck & Jeep Fest
|Long Beach Convention Center
|March 20-22
|West Coast Elite Dance
|Long Beach Convention Center
|March 10-23
|Beach Streets University
|CSULB
|March 21
|Long Beach STS
|Long Beach Convention Center
|March 21
|Long Beach POPS - Broadway Blockbusters
|Long Beach Arena
|March 21
|NAPNAP Conference
|Long Beach Convention Center
|March 24-27
|Funk N Funny Comedy & Concert
|Terrace Theater
|March 27
|Touch a Truck
|1 Granada Ave.
|March 28
|WTUI 2020
|Long Beach Convention Center
|March 29
|HOSA State Leadership Conference
|HOSA State Leadership Conference
|March 30
|Womenshelter Event
|April 1-2
|Black and White Ball
|Pacific Ballroom
|April 3-4
|Jim Jefferies/AEG
|Long Beach Convention Center
|April 3-4
|WBFF/John’s Holds
|April 4
|Stagepoint Productions Concert
|April 5
|Grand Prix 5K
|April 5
|Cambodian New Year Parade
|Cambodia Town
|April 7
|Grand Prix Press Day/Grand Prix View
|April 7
|Regional Dance America/Pacific
|April 8-12
|Formula Drift
|April 9-11
|YMCA Good Friday Breakfast
|April 9
|Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
|April 17-19
|Disney on Ice
|Long Beach Convention Center
|April 18-30
|CSULB Economic Forecast Breakfast
|Long Beach Convention Center
|April 21-22
|Herbalife Development Leadership Weekend
|Long Beach Convention Center
|April 22-26
|South Bay Home and Garden Show
|Long Beach Convention Center
|April 22-27
|ISA Automation Week
|ISA Automation Week
|April 25-30
|Magnolia Public Schools STEAM Expo
|Long Beach Convention Center
|April 25
|Walk for Kids
|Shoreline Park
|April 26
|Shen Yun 2020
|Terrace Theater
|April 30