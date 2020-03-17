Long Beach Skyline

Canceled Events in Long Beach Due To The Coronavirus Crisis

The following are a complied list of events that have so far been canceled due to the Coronavirus crisis.

This list is being updated hourly. If you have an event that is canceled due to the crisis please contact us via email at editor@gazettes.com

EVENT LOCATION ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED
Bach Festival and performances of St. Matthew Passion March 27, 28 and 29
Western Pool and Spa Show Long Beach Convention Center March 12-14
Spotlight Events Long Beach Convention Center March 12-15
4 Wheel Parts Truck & Jeep Fest Long Beach Convention Center March 20-22
West Coast Elite Dance Long Beach Convention Center March 10-23
Beach Streets University CSULB March 21
Long Beach STS Long Beach Convention Center March 21
Long Beach POPS - Broadway Blockbusters Long Beach Arena March 21
NAPNAP Conference Long Beach Convention Center March 24-27
Funk N Funny Comedy & Concert Terrace Theater March 27
Touch a Truck 1 Granada Ave. March 28
WTUI 2020 Long Beach Convention Center March 29
HOSA State Leadership Conference HOSA State Leadership Conference March 30
Womenshelter Event April 1-2
Black and White Ball Pacific Ballroom April 3-4
Jim Jefferies/AEG Long Beach Convention Center April 3-4
WBFF/John’s Holds April 4
Stagepoint Productions Concert April 5
Grand Prix 5K April 5
Cambodian New Year Parade Cambodia Town April 7
Grand Prix Press Day/Grand Prix View April 7
Regional Dance America/Pacific April 8-12
Formula Drift April 9-11
YMCA Good Friday Breakfast April 9
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach April 17-19
Disney on Ice Long Beach Convention Center April 18-30
CSULB Economic Forecast Breakfast Long Beach Convention Center April 21-22
Herbalife Development Leadership Weekend Long Beach Convention Center April 22-26
South Bay Home and Garden Show Long Beach Convention Center April 22-27
ISA Automation Week ISA Automation Week April 25-30
Magnolia Public Schools STEAM Expo Long Beach Convention Center April 25
Walk for Kids Shoreline Park April 26
Shen Yun 2020 Terrace Theater April 30
