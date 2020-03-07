The 12th annual Cambodia Town Parade and Culture Festival is back in town on April 5, and sign ups are still available for parade entries.
The event will kick off with a parade at 9 a.m. at the Anaheim Street and Junipero Avenue intersection. The parade will showcase the diversity of Long Beach, featuring floats celebrating Hmong, Laotian, African American and Hispanic cultures.
This year's them will honor the Spirit of Apsara, celestial dancers often depicted in Khmer mythology on wall carvings and statues along the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia.
The parade ends at MacArthur Park, at Anaheim Street and Warren Avenue, where festivities will continue with the Cambodia Town Culture Festival. Cambodian artisans and culture bearers will share their expertise through interactive demonstrations, including classical dances, dressmaking, shadow puppets and traditional Cambodian music.
“This is one of my favorite events in the city of Long Beach," Vice Mayor Dee Andrews said in a release. "It offers a window into the magnificent culture that makes the Cambodian community so vibrant and respected.”
The parade is free to watch. People interested in having their float in the parade or booth at the festival should contact Lina Reach at 562-394-5515. There is a $150 entry fee for parade entries, $200 fee for information booths at $300 fee for merchandise booths.
For more information, go to cambodiatown.org.
—Stephanie Stutzman