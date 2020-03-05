Bret Michaels — singer, songwriter and lead singer of the rock band Poison — will be headlining the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach concert happening on Saturday, April 18, at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention Center.
The concert is free to all Saturday Grand Prix race ticket holders. Those tickets start at $68 per person.
“I am fired up to return to rock the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach," Michaels said in a release. "As an avid racing fan myself, I am ready for an insane party and who knows, maybe you’ll catch me working in the pits."
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to gplb.com.