Long Beach's first library opened in 1896 — on May 18, 2021, the main library and three branches reopened for the first time in 14 months.
Both events are cause for celebration, library officials say.
Billie Jean King Main Library and Bay Shore, Mark Twain and Michelle Obama neighborhood libraries began welcoming visitors May 18 after being closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Susan Jones, manager of Main Library Services, said that the change brought smiles to the staff and the patrons.
“It feels really good to walk up and help people again,” Jones said. “We’ve been busy behind the scenes, but we’ve missed that human connection.”
As library doors reopen around the city, LBPL commemorates its first opening 125 years ago. According to Jones, the library launched operations “on New Year’s Day, 1896, in a kerosene-lit wooden shack on the ocean bluff between Pacific and Pine Street.”
Soon, demand for services grew and additional space was needed. In 1899, the Long Beach Public Library moved to the second floor of the then-new City Hall building on Pacific Avenue, between First Street and Broadway. The newly built Billie Jean King Main Library now stands in that location.
“Our library system has grown immensely in 125 years and has adapted and changed along with the needs of our community,” Glenda Williams, Library Department director, said. “Since its humble beginnings, the library has offered something meaningful to everyone and we will continue to do so.”
Williams has a long history with LBPL. She began as a summer student volunteer at the Mark Twain Library 40 years ago. In high school, she was given a paid position as a library page. Over the past four decades, Williams has worked in almost every branch and has had a wide variety of responsibilities. In 2009, she was named the director of the entire Long Beach library system.
“A good library changes to meet the needs of its community,” Williams said. “I am proud to say that we have evolved and changed to help people.”
With a focus on access and connection, LBPL services now go far beyond book borrowing. The system constantly works to increase its network of bilingual workers, provide adaptive technology, and expand its collections of resources. To serve the city’s extensive Cambodian community, LBPL delegations have traveled to the country and purchased hard-to-find Khmer texts. From adjustable desks to Braille books to high tech STEM and STEAM studios, LBPL strives to meet the needs of all residents, officials said.
During COVID closures, LBPL created an array of online opportunities. Storytime and LB Reads programs became virtual, as did teen writing workshops and an assortment of craft activities. Three podcasts were launched; “BookBites” offers recommendations for teen readers, “Don’t Know Beach About History” shares quirky local stories, and “Webchat Wednesdays” discusses makers and their crafts. LBPL’s latest offering, “Tech To-Go!,” allows patrons to borrow Chromebooks and wireless hotspots for at-home connectivity.
Since 1896, LBPL has grown from one library to 12 sites, and its resources have expanded dramatically. The LBPL’s collection now includes more than 800,000 items, with print materials, recordings, DVDs, ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, streaming movies and music available for checkout. The digital library includes resources for language learning, homework and job assistance, vocational and tech classes, hobbies, genealogy and news.
“For 125 years, Long Beach has valued the ideals of the public library — access, diversity, intellectual freedom, privacy, lifelong learning, service and social responsibility,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “We are very fortunate to have the nationally recognized Long Beach Public Library as an integral part of our service to the community.”
To honor its 125th anniversary, LBPL will use its website and social media platforms to highlight library milestones and promote activities. Current online offerings include 125 Reasons to Celebrate Your Library, 125 Great Books to Celebrate and the LBPL Anniversary Crossword Challenge. To learn more about LBPL, go to www.lbpl.org.