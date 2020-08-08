Self-publishing is the publication of a book or magazine by its author without the involvement of an established publisher. Most self-published books sell few copies and those that do sell in large numbers are newsworthy because they are so rare.
One example is E.L. James's “50 Shades of Grey” trilogy. She self-published the first book in 2011 as an e-book.
According to the website Smashwords, independent e-books will account for about 50% of the almost 1 million self-published e-book sales this year.
But all you J.K. Rowlings and Stephen Kings beware: the average number of copies sold is around 250. And don’t expect to retire from your labor of love — the Guardian newspaper writes that the average self-published author makes around $1,000 per year.
Nevertheless, Robert G. Finney, Ph.D. and professor emeritus at Long Beach State, has self-published his memoir “My Voyage: As Good as if I Did it all by Myself.”
Finney, 85, taught in the Film and Electronic Arts department at Long Beach State for more than 27 years and he is still active in the community, acting as chairman of the Long Beach Senior Citizen Advisory Commission. The commission makes recommendations to the city and senior citizen service agencies on various matters.
“I started the book about two years ago and it runs in chronological order until 2020,” Finney said. “The first chapter starts from pre-birth and goes to 1945. It details the journey of my parents' meeting and their lives raising a family of three sons against the backdrop of World War II and rations.”
Finney recounts his time at Marietta College in Ohio, and receiving his master’s and doctorate from Ohio State. He then enlisted in the Navy and had a career that lasted more than 30 years. After his military service, he went to work for RCA and then taught at various universities including the University of Cincinnati, Madison College (now James Madison University), Memphis State, University of Southern California and Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C., a historically black university.
“I taught a course in TV production at Madison College while working for the public television station in Harrisonburg, Va.,” Finney said. “And then at Shaw, I was the dean of the Department of Mass Communications where I started a radio station and the speech and hearing clinic; it was a first for an HBCU.”
Finney came to Long Beach State in 1977.
“They did a national search,” he said. “I had good credentials because of what I did at Shaw. But it was a real logistical quagmire for me because I had a wife and six kids to move across the country.”
Finney has had the good fortune to make friends with some entertainment people as well. He knew Grant Tinker, the chairman and CEO of NBC who was also the husband of actress Mary Tyler Moore, and his former Long Beach State student J.F. Lawton, the screenwriter of “Pretty Woman.”
“My Voyage” was published on July 11 by Bookemon.com, an online publishing company. The hardcover book is 288 pages and costs $96.71. It is also available at Amazon.com. Finney said he has purchased 12 books to give to his family.
“I wrote it primarily for my children and my grandchildren so they would know something about grandpa,” he said. “I’ve led a colorful life. I don’t expect to make a lot of money. I think the bottom line is I know a lot of people locally. I’m pretty open about my life. I don’t hold any secrets.”