The Long Beach Blues Society will feature more than 10 hours of free music for Long Beach Gives, a citywide fund-raising event, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, on Facebook Live.
Artists performing include Robert Cray, Keb' Mo', Tommy Castro, Michele Lundeen, Diana Rein, Casey Hensley, New Blues Revolution, Blind Lemon Peel, Orphan John and the Abandoned, Bobby Spencer, to name a few. All of the money raised will support the organization's Give A Gig, Blues In The Schools, Bedside Beats, Long Beach Gives and Long Beach Blues Society.
Go to Facebook.com/cantstoptheblues for more information, or to listen in on event day. For more information about Long Beach Gives, go to longbeachgives.org.