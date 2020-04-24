Last week, the Bixby Knolls Food Pantry — an effort launched by Long Beach Unified School District students to help feed neighbors in need — and employees at the Law Offices of Robin D. Perry partnered together to create a fund that provides essential workers with gift cards for area eateries.
Called "Bixby Together," the effort will target solely grocery store and post office employees in an effort to thank essential workers outside of hospitals and healthcare centers. That's because Robin Perry, lawyer and owner at the law office, said that he recognizes grocery store workers play an important part in maneuvering through the pandemic.
"Before I was an attorney, I was a grocery store clerk," Perry said. "Grocery store clerks work on nights, weekends and holidays, and now they are potentially exposing themselves and their families during this pandemic so we can eat, often with modest pay."
Perry donated $2,500 to the cause, he said, and then launched a GoFundMe campaign to allow other Long Beachers to contribute as well. The funds will be used to buy gift cards that will be passed out to employees at Aldi's, Smart and Final, Vons, Trader Joe's and the United States Post Office in Bixby Knolls once the fundraiser is complete. The goal is to double Perry's contribution and raise at least $2,500 more.
The gift cards can be used at five Bixby Knolls restaurants, including Alsace Lorraine, EJ Malloy's in Bixby Knolls, Bundt's on Melrose, Derrick's on Atlantic and Dutch's Brewhouse. A 10 percent discount will be included for workers who use the gift cards as well.
Perry said the fundraiser doubles as support for small business eateries, adding that it's just as important to support neighborhood businesses when able to.
"Bixby Knolls is a special place," Khien Ngo, co-owner at Alsace Lorraine, said in a release. "We are a family here, we look out for one another, we care for one another."
As of print time, the fundraiser has raised near $400. To make a donation, go to gofundme.com/f/bixby-together-fund.
