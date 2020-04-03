It's hard enough making life-altering changes, and even harder when those changes have an impact on a paycheck and livelihood.
City health officials have issued orders to minimize people's interactions with each other to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses have been temporarily shut down and residents are encouraged to stay in their homes and limit how often they venture outside.
But that hasn't stopped Bixby Knolls neighborhood leaders from searching for new ways to get people connected while continuing to support the community.
"We’re trying to give some hope to the neighborhood," Blair Cohn, executive director at the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA), said. "We're limited on what we're able to do, but it doesn't mean that we can't create more things for everyone to take part in."
Usually the month of April would mean residents have a calendar full of spring events to look forward to and business owners would be gearing up for sidewalk traffic. But now gatherings have been banned, and all events are cancelled. This Friday, April 6, would have been the neighborhood's monthly First Friday event, where shops stay open late offering sales and collaborations with area artists and musicians. Now, residents are stuck inside, and those businesses are missing out on sales.
That's where Cohn and the BKBIA are stepping in.
"We are sending out as many emails as we have to to remind people what is open and still available to them," he said. "Our situations may have changed, but we are still a community and there are still ways to support each other."
The daily emails remind residents about what's open and available, complete with instructions on how to shop online and what takeout specials are being offered by area restaurants. Cohn added that folks may receive more than one email per day depending on how quickly information changes. The online list is updated daily and can be found at bixbyknollsinfo.com/keep-supporting-our-small-businesses.
Now recognized as a nonprofit, the BKBIA has a fund to help businesses market their products. Shoppers can keep an eye on the BKBIA's social media platforms for pop-up deals and free offers and people can make donations to the BKBIA to help pay for even more deals.
"We set up a flash event at Rainbow Juices that was a success," he said. "On our Facebook, we told people to show up at Rainbow Juices at a certain time to get a free bottle of juice. Those juices were gone, so we did it again with 10 more.
"So what happened is not only did people get their free juice, they saw other things they wanted and bought more."
Cohn said that they'll be using that same idea to help support shops that are deemed non-essential. Although the brick and mortar spaces have shut down to the public, online shopping is still available. Sporadic specials will be offered where people can purchase gift cards online and the BKBIA will match those purchases.
As for now-cancelled events, online alternatives will be an option.
The music-listening group, Knights of the Round Turntable, have cancelled meetings, but created a Spotify playlist that will be updated monthly. Search for "BKBIA: Knights of the Round Turn(Table)" for the playlist.
The Bixby Knolls Literary Society also have cancelled in-person meetings, but members still will be able to discuss this month's novel, Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse Five." Cohn said that depending on interest, he will set up a Zoom meeting (an online platform for people to have video meetings), or organize an email exchange between members to share their thoughts on the reading. Any updates will be available through email.
Some restaurants and breweries have transformed their spaces into small markets. At Rasselbock, people can purchase grocery items imported from Germany, and Ambitious Ales is offering everyday items like toilet paper and bread, as well as selling its beer by the 64-ounce growler.
"We've got to stay optimistic and keep the community and membership engaged with us, keeping the two blended together," Cohn said. "That's always been our motto."
For neighborhood strolls, the community has been getting creative too, he added.
People are placing stuffed bears in their windows for youngsters to find while out on walks, as well as leaving uplifting messages in chalk on sidewalks. It's a reminder that the neighborhood is in this together, Cohn said, and they'll get through the current situation together too.
"We have not stopped the clean team from picking up trash, we still have landscapers working and security patrolling and people are still showing up for each other even if we can't be in the same place together," he said. "And now we're looking to get some artists commissioned to paint the boards that are covering windows and doors of shops that are temporarily closed to make them look more alive."
Everything is a work in progress, he said, and with the coronavirus news changing by the day, Cohn added that it's important for the Bixby Knolls community to make strides toward supporting one another as best as everyone can.
"Yes, people are sheltered in, but if they want to go for an evening or afternoon walk, they are staying connected," Cohn said. "We have to do our best to make the best of this situation, so when things start to go back to normal, it will be an easier adjustment."
For more information, to sign up for email blasts or to make a donation to the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association, go to bixbyknollsinfo.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.