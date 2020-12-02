Suzie at 2019 Shore parade

Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price leads the 37th annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade in 2019 with a dance party.

 —Gazette file photo by Geronimo Quitoriano

In normal years, this Saturday — the first in December — would mean the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade marching down Second Street.

This is not a normal year.

The parade was cancelled months ago. But the Belmont Shore Business Association is now sponsoring a Homebound Parade. And there will be prizes, too.

The idea is to create a float with family, friends, neighbors and pets in the backyard, inside, in a workplace, etc. All work sessions should involve keeping everyone socially distanced and wearing a mask, BSBA executive director Dede Rossi said.

Once the float is done, pictures, TikToks and videos must be posted on Instagram, tagging the BSBA with @belmontshorelb and #homeboundparade, in order to enter the contest. If contestants aren't on social media, pictures can be emailed to bsba@belmontshore.org.

The contest began Tuesday, Dec. 1, and entries will be accepted through Dec. 24. On Christmas Day, the BSBA will post a slide show of every entry received, and the top three winners for most creative will be announced. The winners will receive a gift card to their favorite Belmont Shore business.

All entries are accepted, but the following people are not eligible for the prizes: employees of Belmont Shore businesses, owners of Belmont Shore businesses, and other public figures of this district.

For more information, go to www.belmontshore.org.

