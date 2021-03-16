Bay Shore Church

Bay Shore Community Congregational Church on the Toledo announces online services.

 —Gazette photo by Harry Saltzgaver

Bay Shore Church's choir and musicians will present a Lenten Cantata complete with travel photographs and narration this Sunday, March 21.

Under the direction of Julie Ramsey, the performance will travel from the Last Supper to the Garden of Gethsemane to the Mount of Olives and the Holy Sepulchre. The premiere will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Gazettes.com/go/bayshore and www.facebook.com/BayShoreChurchUCC.

After the premiere, the production can be viewed at any time. Bay Shore Church is at 5100 E. The Toledo. The website is bayshorechurch.org

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

