Bay Shore Church is inviting children of all ages to participate in the Bay Shore Church Children's Choir every Sunday after church service from 11 a.m. to noon.
All participating children will sing, rehearse scripture, practice speaking parts and learn how to prepare sets, costumes and props for upcoming worship service songs and biannual musicals.
Due to health and safety guidelines, the choir is currently using the Zoom platform for weekly rehearsals and preparing virtual videos for weekly online worship services.
“Not only do the children gain confidence, poise and increased vocal ability, but they learn lifelong lessons by depicting Biblical stories musically and through their artwork," Julie Ramsey, director of music, said. "We also have handbell and chime opportunities for children.”
For more information, call 562-433-0401. Bay Shore Church is located in Belmont Shore at 5100 E. The Toledo.