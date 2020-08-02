Aspiring playwrights have the opportunity to have their plays read by industry producers, writers, directors and more in a new contest.
The competition is a collaboration between Long Beach's Musical Theatre West and the nonprofit Inclusion Media Group. Called "Raise Your Voice," the competition calls for stories that depict an aspect of the range of experiences facing BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people, a release said.
Participating theaters are 3-D Theatricals, 5-Star Theatricals, High Street Arts Center, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Musical Theatre West, San Diego Musical Theatre and Skylight Theatre Company. Organizers from each theater troupe will choose a winning play or musical to receive a cash award and a reading, and will consider the winning works for benefit performances or placement in a future season.
There is no cost to enter, but the deadline to submit a play is Friday, Aug. 7. Go to filmfreeway.com/RaiseYourVoice-PlaywrightCompetition.