Last February, aspiring young playwrights around the country were given a challenge — write a 10-minute play about gun violence and efforts to end it.
Tuesday, the eighth anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, a premiere of seven of those plays will go online nationwide. The readings still are available through Broadway on Demand.
Middle and high school students were eligible to enter the contest, called #Enough, organized by theater groups across the country, including Long Beach's International City Theatre.
"We're partnering with many major theaters nationally," caryn desai, ICT's artistic director/producer said when the program launched. "This will bring more awareness to gun violence, especially among the young. It's a great way to allow students to express themselves about this important topic."
The seven winners are "Ms. Martin's Malaise" by Adelaide Fisher, "Guns In Dragonland" by Eislinn Gracen, "Togetha" by Azya Lyons, "Malcolm" by Debkanya Mitra, "Hullabaloo" by Sarah Schecter and "Loaded Language" by Elizabeth Shannon.
It is free to watch the readings. Go to Broadway on Demand (BOD) and create a free account. Then go to livestream. broadwayondemand.com/enough.