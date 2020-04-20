In the musical version of “Shrek,” an enormous green ogre lives alone but comes to realize that social isolation is not ideal. He dreams of a “big bright beautiful world” where he can connect with others.
“Shrek” was scheduled to open at Wilson High School on Friday, April 3. Cast members had been rehearsing before and after school since early January. According to Theatre Arts and Musical Theatre teacher Paula Riley, scenery and costumes were almost complete and the show was nearly ready when all Long Beach Unified School District schools closed on March 13.
“We were three weeks from opening when we got the news,” Riley said. “It was devastating. The students and I decided to keep meeting on Zoom. We kept holding out hope that the schools would re-open and we could just delay the show a bit.”
Unfortunately, as the coronavirus pandemic progressed, LBUSD officials decided to cancel all classes and student activities for the rest of the school year. Libby Shull, a senior playing the part of Fiona, said she felt heartbroken to miss her last high school musical.
“I’ve dreamed of playing Fiona since age 7 when I saw the original Broadway cast perform the show in New York City,” Libby said. “This production was more than just a show; it was supposed to be closure to an amazing experience with musical theatre at Wilson High School, surrounded by the friends, family, and teachers who have inspired me to pursue my dreams.”
AJ Castano, a junior cast in the role of Donkey, said, “This production was special… We truly had an amazing bond in our cast. We would get together on our own time to practice.”
Their castmate Dylan Bernstein, who was playing Shrek, said the notification that Wilson would not re-open was “a killing blow” to their theatre family. Dylan said he asked Libby and AJ to meet and sing their trio in a video for Riley, as a tribute to what was lost.
Standing six feet apart in a parking lot, the three students recorded a poignant rendition of “Who I’d Be.” The song concludes with the words “a perfect ending, that’s how it should be.” Although they did not get to perform together on stage, they wanted to acknowledge their teacher and all that she allowed them to achieve.
“Ms. Riley is one of the most dedicated, compassionate, and talented people I have — and will — ever meet,” Libby said. “Her kindness radiates through everything she does.”
AJ agreed. “She is one of the biggest inspirations in my life. She can take kids from different backgrounds … and get them all to forget their differences and work together for the common goal of music and making people happy.”
In his message to Ms. Riley, Dylan said, “I just wanted to say thank you for doing what you do. We missed out on our chance to be on stage, but you are helping us accomplish what we wanted in the first place. To make a difference.”
Libby, AJ, and Dylan’s heartfelt offering to their teacher has become one of the most-watched videos on Wilson’s theatre Instagram @wilsontheatrearts.