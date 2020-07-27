Free week-long virtual arts camps aimed at third and fourth graders have begun today, Monday.
The Arts Council for Long Beach are presenting the camps as part of this year's Passport to the Arts program. Artists in multiple disciplines are developed the curriculum for their week.
Videos are shown at noon each day of the week on the Arts Council's YouTube channel (@artscouncil4lb) and on the Facebook page — also @artscouncil4lb.
This week's subject is Singalongs with Auntie Katie. The rest of the schedule is:
Aug. 3-7, Latin Dance with Josie Neglia.
Aug. 10-14, Photography with Jose Cordon.
Aug. 17-21, Native Instruments with Martin Espino.
Aug. 24-28, Latin Dance with Ashley Jones.
The programs showcase the cultural and artistic traditions of prominent cultural groups in Long Beach, according to a release. For more information, go to artslb.org.