The Smithsonian American Art Museum describes Millard Sheets as one of California’s “foremost artists and architects.” Known for his excellence with watercolors, Sheets also painted with oil and acrylic.
In the 1950s, Sheets’ belief in integrating art and architecture became evident when he designed more than 40 branches of Home Savings and Loan. Sprinkled across California and Texas, Sheets’ branches included large art installations of sculptures, murals, and mosaics. Brian Worley, an artist who worked on these projects with Sheets, said “Millard Sheets was a genius on the order of Walt Disney.”
In 2018, a Millard Sheets mosaic was uncovered outside a former Home Savings branch at 249 E. Ocean Blvd. (now the home of International City Bank). In typical Sheets fashion, the art on Ocean Boulevard features images that represent local history. But Sheets placed a very different type of mosaic inside a branch at 4909 Lakewood Blvd., now owned by Farmer & Merchants Bank. Tropical birds and foliage appear across the geometric background of this colorful, untitled piece, inspired by fabric that Sheets found in Mexico.
“Lakewood was a singular departure,” Worley said. “It was one of the most distinctive mosaics that I think came out of the studio.”
“This work is not figurative, it’s unusual,” said Paul Baker Prindle, Director of the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum of Cal State Long Beach (Kleefeld Contemporary). “Outliers are very important to preserve because they add texture and flavor.”
Given the unique nature of this piece, and its ties to Long Beach and Lakewood history, Prindle was delighted when F&M offered to donate the mosaic to the Kleefeld Contemporary. F&M also made a significant philanthropic gift to support the conservation of this work for future generations. The 14-foot by 11-foot artwork will be featured in the newly expanded museum.
“It’s such a privilege for us to save this piece of art for another generation to appreciate, for future students of the university to appreciate,” said Daniel K. Walker, CEO at F&M Bank.
It was a daunting challenge to move 75,000-100,000 carefully placed tiles. Christina Varvi of RLA Conservation of Art + Architecture (RLA) planned and coordinated the de-install, with the help of Brian Worley. The team looked at the mosaic’s mounting and access points when deciding how to approach the task.
Amanda Fruta, public affairs and communications specialist for Kleefeld Contemporary, said the art was removed in sections, with cuts strategically made along existing geometric lines in the composition. The on-site investigation and de-install work took place during the final weeks of May. Threaded Films produced a two-minute documentary of the process.
Baker Prindle praised the removal and said the team kept the mosaic in “pristine condition.” Its sections, which currently reside in a secure art storage facility, will likely be re-assembled and installed in 2022, according to Fruta.
“We will be able to create educational programming around it to make sure that more people know about it,” Baker Prindle said. “I think what’s so exciting about art is that it’s an illustrated history of who we are. Millard Sheets’ work is very much representative of the ethos and lifestyle of Southern California at the time that it was really booming.”