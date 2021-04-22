A soprano well known for her take on classical music will join Long Beach's Baroque orchestra, Musica Angelica, this Friday, April 30, for the group's next concert.
Singer Nola Richardson has won First Prize in all three major American competitions focused on the music of J.S. Bach. She has performed with a wide range of classical symphonies and Baroque ensembles.
Richardson will sing in all five of the pieces Friday night. Founder and music director Martin Haselböck will direct the group.
This concert is online, and it is free to access the live stream — although donations are encouraged. Music begins at 7 p.m.
For more information, and an update on the access, go to www.musicaangelica.org.