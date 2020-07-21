A great actor, Thomas Hardy, can’t save the muddled mess that is “Capone” on-demand and “Cursed” is a lame retelling of the Legend of King Arthur in streaming offerings.
It’s Viewing The Videos.
STREAMING/ON-DEMAND
Capone (On-Demand)
If you’re going to take on Al Capone, one of America’s larger than life characters who has already been the subject of multiple movies and TV shows, it helps to have one of best actors in the title role.
Thomas Hardy is the actor. Al Capone is the subject of “Capone.” Unlike the rest of the movies and TV shows, it doesn’t concentrate on his law-breaking activities. Instead, it focuses on the last years of his life as he was dying of syphilis and dementia in a mansion in Florida.
it’s hard to figure exactly what the point of this movie is. Perhaps it’s a character study but it’s difficult to feel any sympathy for man as violent and depraved as Capone.
OK if it’s for free.
Scoob!
“Scoob!” is the latest installment in a franchise that extends back 50 years and incudes cartoons, direct-to-video features and two live action movies.
The kids have been on the case for a long time and this time it’s supposed to be “bigger cases, scarier villains and creepier mysteries.”
Frank Welker voices Scooby as he has since 1969. He’s joined by Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma) and Will Forte as Shaggy.
Recommended for family viewing.
Marriage Story
A deeply moving story of the breakup of a marriage, “Marriage Story” features stellar work by stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.
Stories about crumbling marriages are common, but writer-director Noah Baumbach has created characters who try to figure out their lives while their marriage is disintegrating.
One of the strengths of this story is the fact that different viewers find different characters at fault while viewing the same movie. We always look for winners and losers in movies (and in life), but as “Marriage Story” shows, sometimes its complicated.
The dialogue is so realistic that it often seems improvised, but the actors said in interviews when the movie released that it was all the meticulous work of writer-director Bernbach.
Highly recommend.
Cursed (Netflix)
Every so often, filmmakers decided it’s time to do another version of the legend of King Arthur, trying to bring a fresh look at the legend.
This series is not fresh enough. It’s visually striking, with lush forests, epic valleys, vivid skies, and some computer-assisted flowers that seem to be human. All of this cannot make up for a weak story.
The show was created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, based on their illustrated young adult novel. Most of Miller’s work has had contemporary themes and, among other things, Wheeler wrote “The Lego Ninjago Movie” and the Shrek spin-off “Puss in Boots,” so maybe this just wasn’t in their wheel house.
This isn’t even worth your time if you are sheltering at home. One Palm Tree.
We Are Freestyle: Love Supreme (Hulu)
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” (Hulu) is a fascinating look at the art of freestyling and at the same time, visits the impact on freestyling on the cultural phenomenon of “Hamilton.”
Freestyling is a style of improvisation with or without a beat, in which lyrics are recited with no particular subject or structure.
Freestyle Love Supreme was a group of performers that evolved during the production of “In The Heights,” a musical co-created by Lin-Manuel Miranda who later went on create “Hamilton,” which was just released on Disney+ after a fabulously successful run on Broadway.
During rehearsals for “In the Heights,” all the creative people spent much of their time freestyling and eventually created a show called “Freestyle Love Supreme,“ which was like an improv show, but focused on music. (“In the Heights” opened on Broadway in 2008, was nominated for 13 Tonys and won for Best Musical.)
The group suddenly found themselves performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, which was a jolt from their life in New York. This movie was shot over 15 years so while it focuses primarily on the music, it also chronicles in the ups and downs of the relationships of the members. This could easily been a sleazy reality show, but it’s actually intelligent and informative.
Three Palm Trees
Absentia (Amazon Prime)
This is season three for this Amazon Prime series, so even though Amazon keeps most of their audience data under wraps, it must be very popular.
Part of the strength is Stana Katic from “Castle,” which ran on ABC from 2009-2016. Likable personalities are important in continuing series, and the fact that “Castle” ran for seven years speaks to her popularity.
In the series, FBI Emily Byrne (Katic) disappears while pursuing a serial killer and is declared dead in “Absentia.” She appears after six years, with no memory of what happened. Her family has moved on and she becomes involved in a series of murders.
Solid procedural work, but nothing special.
Three Palm Trees.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
Frances Ha
Most movies about zany characters who disrupt the lives of those around them are annoying, but ”Frances Ha” is fun in a feisty sort of way. Noah Baumbach directed the movie, which he co-wrote with his partner, Greta Gerwig, who stars.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.